People are products of their experiences. Sometimes those experiences are so intense they disrupt everything they thought they knew about life.
Such is the case for Mike and Leah Rivers of Abilene who were thrust into a world of paranormal activity after Leah had a near death experience.
Two years ago, the Rivers moved to Abilene. About a month after settling into their new home, Leah became deathly ill.
“I couldn't get off the couch, I was really sick,” she said. “(Mike) had to call and ambulance to come get me.”
From that point her memory, of that day and the next few weeks, is gone.
A CT scan revealed gastrointestinal bleeding, she was transferred to Salina.
“She wasn’t there five minutes and she coded,” Mike said. “She was down about five minutes-ish. I’m fuzzy on the times because I wasn't paying attention to my watch. They got her back and took her to emergency surgery.”
The doctors saw what they thought the problem was, fixed it, and sent her to the intensive care unit. Almost immediately though, the doctors saw that her stomach was distended and putting pressure on her lungs. Mike said the doctor told him they had to bring her back into surgery.
“He walked from the waiting room in the ICU to the very first ICU room which is 50 steps and she coded again,” he said. “The second time she was down for nine minutes. In total she was down for 13 minutes between the two of them.”
It turned out she had two aortic aneurysm ruptures one in the splenic artery and one in the gastro duodenal artery.
“The splenic artery is not as rare but the duodenal artery — when I talked to the GI doctor, she said she's only heard about it, she'd never seen it,” Mike said.
Over the next several weeks Leah was sedated and intubated. It would be about seven months and 15 surgeries later she would go home. While in the hospital, Mike knew what was happening to Leah physically but he had no idea what had transpired in her mind and soul.
“When I woke up in the hospital, the first question I asked … was, ‘Did I die?” she said.
Although she asked the question, she knew the answer. But her experience wasn’t like that which so many people report. There was no peaceful, warm light, there was no soft music and gentle breezes; she wasn’t surrounded by a feeling of love.
“What I remember is it being really dark and I was fighting and I was upset and I was angry and I was sad all at the same time,” she said. “There were these people there and they were not being very nice to me. They were torturing me, and I was just fighting. It felt like a long time. I could see Mike in the waiting room and he was upset and I can see my mom and she was crying.
“And then Jesus was there,” Leah continued. “And he had his hand on my arm. He was behind me and he said, ‘No. Just wait.’ And as soon as he spoke those words, a peace that washed over me that just surpasses all understanding.”
She could breathe again. She heard people praying for her. It came across as whispers but she could feel love in the sound and she was filled with peace and comfort.
“Then I came out of it,” she said. “I woke up, but I was there in the in-between. I feel like I experienced two different worlds.”
Telling her secret
As Leah worked through her physical recovery, she struggled to understand what she experienced. She didn’t tell anyone, not even Mike.
“I needed to process it for myself,” she said. “I did a lot of thinking, a lot of processing, a lot of praying and a lot of talking with God as to why did this happen? Why did I experience this? Why am I back here?”
Leah is 38-years-old and said she has been a strong believer in Christ since she was about six. She read the Bible and went to church, but this experience ran contrary to everything she was taught.
“Growing up it was heaven or hell and when you die you go to one or the other, there is no in-between,” she said. “When I died and I experienced the in-between, that brought up a lot of questions for me.”
She had questions but the experience did not cause her faith in God and Jesus to waiver. If anything, it helped make it stronger.
“He was there,” she said. “He pulled me out of it. He got me through all the healing. The surgeries were brutal, in and out of the hospital with infections and everything and a few times I didn't think I was gonna make it again so I had to really hold on to my faith. And the faith had to conquer the fear.”
Once Leah began to process her experience, it was time to tell her husband of 17 years, at the time. But how does one just come out with such a story. The opportunity presented itself when she saw the movie The Case for Heaven was going to play in Topeka.
As they watched it Mike said it was rather eerie because the character in it had the same rare artery rupture that Leah did. He still didn’t know just how similar his wife’s experience was.
That evening as they drove home, Leah told him.
“We were in the military for 11 years,” Mike said. “I was a cop. I'm a firefighter now. We've been through a lot of stressful events together — nothing like that.”
It became his turn to try and process it. He never didn’t believe her, but it took a little while for him to digest what Leah was telling him. Then it was like, “How cool is it that Jesus came to you and put his hand on your arm,” he said.
Then the torrent of questions started racing through his head, many of the same ones Leah was wrestling with. She began to feel as though there was a reason why not only was she allowed to see the in-between but also experience it in the way she did.
Exploring the paranormal
When Leah was in the hospital, Mike said he prayed and he made a promise to God and his wife that he was going to stop putting things off. They would take time to do the things they wanted to do, enjoy life, and enjoy each other.
“We've always watched The Ghost Hunters, Ghost Adventures, all those shows — they were always just were fun to watch,” Mike said.
Leah came across an advertisement for Ghost Hunt USA. People could go to the Missouri State Penitentiary, where it is said that the ghosts of inmates still roam the halls.
“I wanted to do this for her because she followed me throughout my military career and she put her life on hold for my career,” Mike said. “Now it's my turn to follow her and this is something that she's really wanted to do. So, we went to Missouri. I packed my backpack and I had 13 flashlights in there because I've seen the scary movies. I know how it ends.”
When the Rivers set out that day last November for an adventure, they didn’t know just how far that adventure was going to take them and how it was going to end. They had their first paranormal experience.
“It was in cellblock 32,” Leah said. “I walked in and (the ghost) was over on my left side. It kind of scared me a little bit because it's the feeling of there's a person there, but they didn't say anything.”
Mike wasn’t seeing or feeling anything but he was taking pictures and when they looked at them later, in one photo only, there is a ball of light right where Leah knew she felt someone. That trip showed them that she has a gift. They started doing more investigations and she started honing her skill and putting it to good use by helping people and spirits.
“When you hold on to somebody that's passed, I found that they stay here and they stay with the person who is struggling with the emotions of them dying,” Leah said. “When you help them communicate with each other then they're able to … cross over. The living has healed and has peace and they have moved on and they don't feel that struggle anymore.”
She will help the living communicate with the spirit of a loved one but she does not summon the dead.
“You don't want to do that,” she said. “It's whoever is following them and wants to come through and talk and that's it. My greatest joy is to help people and to help them on a level like that is — I can't even explain it.”
They will investigate if someone believes a ghost is residing in their house. They do not charge a fee for their services.
“If you need help, and we're able to bring that help, then that's absolutely the thing to do and I don't want to charge somebody for that,” Leah said.
Old Abilene ghosts
While there are many ghost hunting places around the country the Rivers have found their fair share of spirits hanging around closer to home.
Old Abilene Town is a hotbed of activity. Although the buildings are a recreation from the 1800s, Leah and Mike surmise that it’s the energy of the place and an environment they are used to that has helped the spirits find a home there.
“They don’t have to stay in one spot,” Leah said. “They can travel and go into any building here.”
They have established a rapport with some of them and hope to learn more about them. There are two spirits they know of in the Merchant Hotel. The Old Abilene Town Gunfighters refer to the one who lives downstairs as the madam of the house.
“This is her house and you are going into her house and you be respectful,” Mike said. “You wouldn’t go into your grandma’s house tracking mud and leaving trash everywhere — what’s grandma going to do? She’s going to tan your hide. Same thing here, there are stories about events taking place here, and they would leave trash in the Merchant (Hotel) or they would wear their spurs and she doesn’t like that and she would show them one way or another.”
The other spirit is that of a 16-year-old girl named Liz, Leah said. Liz is the only one they have contacted who they know what their name is.
Leah said they started having encounters with Liz right after their initial tour.
“She would come to me in dreams at my house while I was sleeping and she would tell me stories of what happened to her and it wasn't very nice,” Leah said. “She was hurt by a lot of men. And our very first investigation; that was the first place I wanted to go. I went up there and was able to connect with her and talk with her. And, I guess we're friends now. She was relieved to connect with someone. I heard her. I validated her, and I just go visit her now.”
There is also a little boy who hangs out in the general store and likes the toys. The schoolhouse is an interesting place, they said, because there are a couple of people there.
One, they don’t know if it is male or female who it is believed is carrying on their dream of being a teacher. Another one lurks in the shadows.
Communicating with spirits
The Rivers are still new to communicating with spirits and investigating paranormal activity, but they have discovered a few methods that work.
One method is to use cat balls, which have LED lights inside and when moved flash with different colors. These balls started out as toys for cats, but paranormal investigators discovered that spirits respond to them.
“The only way to get the light to come on is to physically manipulate it,” Mike said. “We’ve been able to validate that by recording (orbs) of light that will fly on their own pattern … they appear out of nowhere, fly a pattern, and set off the ball.”
They’ll put the balls around a room and ask a spirit to touch the light. Sometimes nothing happens — either there is no spirit in the room at the time or they don’t feel like communicating.
Another prop to set up for a spirit to use is a mag flashlight. They turn the light on and loosen the top so it’s just at the point of turning on.
“That makes it a little bit easier for the spirit to manipulate that light,” Mike said. “You ask a question, the light will come on, you say, ‘Thanks, now turn the light off.’ The light will go off, you ask a question, the light will come on.”
The K-2 meter is hand-held device that measures electromagnetic fields. They had one experience when investigating at Malvern Manor in Malvern Iowa, which increased their faith in this device.
“The theory is that spirits are electricity — they’re energy,” Mike said. “(Leah) sets this device down beside her, probably about a foot, foot and a half away from her and it's on camera the whole time. It's just staying steady on one green light. At a certain point, probably five minutes into that room. It spikes all the way up. It stayed there for about 10 seconds … then it goes down to 50% and it stays at 50% for about 10 minutes. I've never seen that happen, not even on TV. So, I'm like oh my gosh, there's something right here because for five minutes, nothing and then all of a sudden, she says she feels something, the light comes on.”
Another method they use to communicate is a SB7 box. The SB7 Spirit Box is said to be able to pick up spirit voices through rapid scans of radio channels.
Leah will put on noise canceling headphones and a blindfold to help heighten her senses. The theory is that spirits cannot speak out loud, but they can talk through radio channels.
“I get it out and use it when it’s hard for me to connect with a spirit if they are not coming through really strong,” Leah said.
When they use this method, Mike will go into another room where Leah cannot hear him, he will ask the spirit questions and Leah will listen for the answers.
Anyone interested in learning more about what Mike and Leah do can follow them at youtube.com/@LM_paranormal, or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LnMparanormal. They will host a paranormal investigation as a fundraiser for Old Abilene Town from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 26.
