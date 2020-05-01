HOPE — His first loan form was about the size of an envelope printed on just one side.
Dan Coup figured out the interest on a separate sheet of paper by hand with a pencil.
There have been a lot of changes in banking over the past 51 years Coup has worked at the bank. Last month he retired as the president and chief executive officer at The First National Bank of Hope.
He passed those reins on to Dan Cook who has been with the bank for 17 years.
Coup will remain as chairman of the board.
After graduating from Emporia State University, Coup joined the family business in May of 1969.
When he started, the bank had five employees. After expanding to Miltonvale and Herington, the bank now employs 22.
“I started from the ground up,” Coup said of his start in banking. “I learned all we did in the bank and that has changed dramatically since 51 years ago when I started. The technology is just unbelievable.”
He said along with technology advancements, there has been an increase in government regulations.
“Right now if you take out a real estate loan, we say get your hand ready because you’re going to be signing six or eight times. That’s all from regulations,” he said.
Coup recalled counter checks.
Businesses and grocery stores had blank checks from all the local banks so customers could fill them out to pay the bill.
Coup said sometimes the buyer would grab a Hope counter check by mistake to pay the grocery bill.
“They didn’t have an account with us,” Coup said. “But we knew who they were. We went ahead and paid it. It’s one of those things that you don’t do anymore. What you used to be able to do with a handshake, now you have to have in writing.”
Rural communities
With facilities in Hope, Miltonvale and Herington, the Hope bank serves mostly rural communities.
“Seventy percent of our loans are ag loans,” Coup said.
Asked what has been the most difficult time for agriculture, Coup said a few months ago he would have cited the farm crisis of the 1980s.
“With this coronavirus that has really hammered our farmers,” he said. “What we are going through now could be the biggest challenge for our rural areas.”
The livestock industry has been hit pretty hard. He said livestock prices have dropped 25 percent since the first of the year.
“The livestock producers that are selling cattle now, or any livestock now, are taking it on the chin. It’s just not good,” he said.
Coup said he talked to a producer this week who couldn’t get his cattle to the meat packing plants. The packers, because of the coronavirus outbreaks, have cut back on the capacity to process the meat.
“The bottleneck right now is getting the packers to process the meat,” he said. “When they go to 50 percent capacity, that makes a substantial difference in what flows through the pipeline.”
Grain prices have also been down.
“Our exports to China haven’t materialized,” he said. “That is what we thought is maybe going to support our grain markets. I would assume eventually that will come back, but that is just a guess.”
Advice to ag
Coup said businesses should take advantage of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
“Get in there and get the applications through the SBA,” he said. “Do what you can to kick the can down the road, as they say.”
He said times will get better.
“We have to figure out ways to survive these trying times at this point,” he said. “It appears Kansas is going to open things up again. That will help with people getting out.
“Right now, watch your expenses,” he said.
He said on a positive side the wheat market might improve because of freeze damage to crops.
Bank history
Jess Coup, his father, grew up in the Talmage area. He was the Dickinson Country Treasurer and was a business teacher and coach at Hope High School.
He started working at the bank in 1937. He bought the bank in 1943.
The First National Bank of Hope is one of the few family owned banks still conducting business in a town with a population of 334.
The bank dates back to 1923. It merged with the Citizens State Bank at Miltonvale in 2013 and opened a branch in Herington in 2015.
“There are getting to be fewer and fewer of us with the mergers of banks,” Dan Coup said. “We’ve branched out. That is kind of the trend nowadays.”
Coup was active in the Community Bankers Association of Kansas. He was the chairman in 2005-2006 and served on several committees.
“Some of my fondest memories I have is getting to know other bankers from Kansas and around the nation by being involved in lobbying activities for the banking industry both in Topeka and Washington, D.C. Every trip to Washington, D.C. provided another memory that I will always cherish.”
He said he will miss his long-term customers the most and is looking forward to traveling to new places in the U.S. and to playing golf.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
