The Dickinson County Commission signed off on the county going in with Abilene on a grant to help take care of the West 14th Street corridor.
County Administrator Brad Homman spoke to the commissioners about a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Abilene fixing the road in that area would benefit both the city and the county.
“In a nutshell, what it states is that we both have an interest in that corridor, economically and infrastructure-wise,” he said. “We are both committed to working on this grant together.”
Homman said the county and city would work together on the project as planned if the community receives these grant funds.
“We’re both committed,” he said. “The city has already approved it.”
According to Homman, Mayor Dee Marshall signed the MOU and that it needed to be signed off on by County Commission Chair Lynn Peterson in order for city and county officials to submit the grant application.
“We would leverage funds on this that would pay for the majority of the project if we’re successful on the grant,” Peterson said. “And then the city and county have equal shares for the remaining parts.”
He said it would be a positive move for economic development and for the safety of the roads, among other things.
The county and city would pay for 30 percent of the project at 15 percent apiece, according to Homman.
“It would be very affordable for either one of us if it was $10, $12 million,” he said. “We could both afford to do that and the return on our 15 percent would be tremendous, so it would be well worth the putting that out.”
The commission agreed to work with the city in the hopes of receiving the grant.
Courthouse
Departments are moving back into the Dickinson County Courthouse according to schedule.
Homman said district court staff will be returning to the newly-remodeled county courthouse March 7 and 8. Community corrections, court services and the Dickinson County Attorney’s office will be moved back into the building on March 9.
After two weeks — starting March 22 and 23 — the rest of the county offices will be moved back into the courthouse.
In late April or early May, Homman said the county planned to have an open house to show the courthouse remodel off for the public.
“It may take us a little while to get some of the kinks worked out and get some of the things — like the stairs — patched up,” he said. “When we have the open house, I want it to be impressive, so we want to make sure we don’t have anything left to do. So it may take us another 30 days even though we’re open for business.”
Homman said there were plans in the works to possibly have a small before and after display highlighting the remodel. It would show what the courthouse looks like now versus what it looked like before and walk visitors through the project using photographs taken throughout the construction and before it began.
“That’s one thing I’ve got plenty of — I’ve got a lot of pictures,” Homman said.
