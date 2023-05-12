Editor’s Note: The following story was originally written for our annual progress edition. The story was completed in February.
Dickinson County Commissioners plan to research, listen to the public and carefully study all factors before deciding whether wind farms will be allowed in the county.
Currently, however, the question is a moot point because Enel Green Power -- the company interested in placing wind turbines near the Hope area -- has not submitted a conditional use permit (CUP) application to build a wind farm.
If built, the development would be known as the Hope Ridge Wind Project LLC, a 260 MW (megawatt) wind farm around the Hope area. While the Hope Ridge project is a separate entity, it is tied to the Diamond Vista Wind Project in Marion County just over the Dickinson/Marion County line,
County officials were expecting Enel to apply for a permit during the first quarter of 2023 to start the building process. However, County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf said that has been delayed.
"They haven't filed a conditional use permit. They're working with Evergy on a station to sell electricity to and until they get that worked out it would be pointless for them to put in an application with us," she said.
If Enel does decide to proceed, the application will probably not be submitted until the end of 2023, Dockendorf said. However, some Dickinson County wind farm opponents -- joined by detractors from outside the county -- are working to stop wind farm development.
Since January, commissioners have heard from a small group of people asking them to issue a moratorium, preventing wind farm development.
"It's something that the commission has not discussed at great length. They know a moratorium is an option, but they haven't made a decision," Dockendorf said. "We are still in the early stages -- gathering facts and looking for the best way to proceed as a county."
During a recent interview, Commissioners Craig Chamberlin, Lynn Peterson and Ron Roller said they would examine the advantages, disadvantages, information compiled by the planning commission and Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton, and hear public concerns before making any decisions.
Additional revenue?
After hearing from wind farm opponents at a recent meeting, Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said he believes landowners, the county, townships, other entities and businesses can benefit from wind farm development.
Hotels, restaurants, convenience stores, local construction companies and others should see increased business. Enel representatives have indicated they plan to buy local.
"To me, that's additional jobs, additional business," he said.
Chamberlin said he visited with some of his 3rd District constituents who feel having a wind farm in the county possibly could affect land values when selling, but the people he talked to would like it to happen.
"Nobody I talked to lives in the Hope Ridge area or southern part of the county," he said. "Blinking lights don't bother them. One gentleman had been to Marion County and he said you could hear the noise with the wind turbine, but it wasn't outlandish."
Wind farm opponents have given commissioners a plethora of information regarding negative effects on humans, livestock, the environmental impact on land and the landscape and other factors.
Chamberlin said it is the job of the county's planning commission -- a group of citizens appointed by the county commission -- and Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton to study the information and evaluate it.
"The planning and zoning board is our eyes and ears. They come to us with recommendations and directives," Chamberlin explained. "I'll take their concerns and what they have to say to heart. They represent the county."
However, Chamberlin said he will also weigh input from others -- county residents, the wind farm developer, opponents, supporters and county commissioners from areas that already have turbines -- before making a decision. He will examine the private benefits with the public benefits, he said.
A former Marion County Commissioner recently attended a Dickinson County Commission work session to talk about problems she witnessed in Marion County, including issues with the road maintenance agreement.
However, Chamberlin said he visited with the Marion County Road and Bridge Supervisor who told him that county has two wind farms and the agreement they negotiated with the newest farm was much better than the first one.
Chamberlin also mentioned that for some counties having a wind farm has provided a financial boost. Elk County, located about 50 miles east of Wichita, has had wind farms for "probably 30 years," he said.
"They're one of the poorest counties in the state, but when they (wind farm) came in with their pile of money it really opened up the county's coffers," he said.
Much to consider
Commissioner Lynn Peterson, who represents the 2nd District, said there's potential for some landowners and others to benefit financially, but one concern he has is the number of people who already may have entered into agreements with the energy company.
"When you consider the impact and how long lasting this impact might be -- decades perhaps or almost forever -- I think people may want to talk to their attorney if they have legal questions on how that would impact their property. I'd suggest caution," Peterson said.
"You don't want to over analyze, but the deeper you look into this you realize there's a lot of things to consider. The more I looked into it, the more questions I had," he added. "I'm glad the planning commission will look into how this will impact ag land and the landscape."
While the county commission has already heard from people opposed to the wind farm, Peterson also has heard from a few who are "somewhat enthused" and there may be some financial gain for some property owners.
"That money might help their economic stability and give them the opportunity to spend some of that money and put it back into the economy," he said.
Safety and well being
First District Commissioner Ron Roller said he had visited with a few commissioners from other counties that have wind farms who shared some of their experiences.
"That gives us the opportunity to look into that before we enter into anything," Roller said. "We have a bunch of different organizations, the planning commission, zoning. If we put our heads together we will come up with a good decision on what's best for our community."
Roller said the safety and well being of Dickinson County residents is foremost and most important, but he can see how the added income would be a positive.
"We're seeing some pretty tough times in agriculture right now," he said. "That income sometimes is shared throughout our communities through schools, taxes and so on; but we want to protect our roads, our property and keep the values of our land where they need to be."
Regulations
Peterson said he wants to know how tall the wind structures will be and commented that is one of the factors that would affect setback distance. He's also concerned about the potential of road damage and wants to ensure the county will not bear the brunt of that cost.
He's also interested in learning how many turbines the company plans to build in Dickinson County and where they will be located.
Looking into the future, Peterson wants to make sure any agreement addresses decommissioning and restoration if the project is abandoned or the company changes hands.
"We've talked as a county that there could be some liability insurance in place, a bond or reserve money set aside. Where's the responsibility going to be if there's any cleanup," Peterson said.
"Long term impact is a concern, but you also have individual property rights if someone wants that on their land. It is their land," he added. "But right now, I'm undecided on this. There's obvious advantages and disadvantages."
Roller said he is not an expert on wind farms and has a lot to learn, but he is interested in facts -- not one-sided information.
"Of course, we'll talk to those who already have them on their land and hear what they're experiencing," he added.
The commission does not have a "crystal ball," Roller said, but they want to do the right thing. "The county is a team. We have to work together as a team."
Brief history
Tradewind Energy, a Kansas energy company acquired by Enel in 2019, first showed interest in developing a wind farm in Dickinson County in 2016 as Tradewind was building the Diamond Vista Wind Project in Marion County.
In January 2017, Tradewind was granted a conditional use permit (CUP) allowing it to build a MET (meteorological tower) near Navarre to evaluate wind farm potential in the area.
In August 2020, commissioners heard from a county resident seeking information about the wind farm policy and whether there had been any official developments. It was then they learned that representatives from Enel, Tradewind's new owner, had been approaching some landowners seeking occupancy rights.
Yet, nothing had occurred officially until late 2022 when Dickinson County received and granted a CUP application from Enel seeking to erect five additional MET towers in strategic areas. One of the conditions requires that all MET towers be removed when data collection is finished.
Around that time, county officials met with Enel representatives to discuss the county's road maintenance requirements. However, Enel has not submitted a proposed road maintenance agreement for consideration.
County Administrator Dockendorf noted that the commission wants to hear all sides before making any decisions; but without an application "there's not a whole lot the county can do," she said.
From what she's heard from the developer, if any movement takes place on a CUP application it likely would not happen now until the latter part of the year. That could push any public meeting into 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.