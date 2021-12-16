Applications now are being accepted for the County Weed Directors Association of Kansas (CWDAK) Scholarship program.
At least four $500 scholarships will be awarded for the fall semester to high school seniors majoring in agriculture or a plant science related field at an accredited Kansas college.
In 2021, a $1,500 scholarship was awarded to each senior selected.
CWDAK is a professional organization that provides training and assistance for the 105 weed directors in Kansas. The organization wants to help prepare students for careers in the agriculture/agronomy industry and increase awareness of county weed departments’ role in local government.
Eligible applicants must possess the following: Be a Kansas high school senior; have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale; attend a Kansas college or university for the fall semester enrolled as a full-time student with at least 12 hours; and major in agriculture or plant science field (preference to agronomy and plant science).
Applicants must submit a copy of the student’s high school transcript signed by a school official and must have two letters of recommendation.
Applications are available at http://www.cwdak.org
All applications must be able to be printed on an 8½x11 sheet of paper.
Completed applications must be sent to Mixie Vance, chairman of the Scholarship Committee, 1400 Community Drive, Seneca, KS 66538. The deadline is Feb. 1.
Scholarships will be awarded in early fall after verification of enrollment.
CWDAK awards tries to award scholarships to one student from each of the organization’s five districts from across the state, said Scholarship Committee Chairman Vance. She is the Nemaha County Noxious Weed director.
“We love the idea of promoting and helping kids be in agriculture and happy to go out and help raise money for them,” Vance said.
Funding
The CWDAK holds a live auction during its annual meeting and sells raffle tickets to the general public for various items and cash prizes. The organization also will take donations from those interested in contributing.
For more information about the scholarship or making a donation, contact Vance at nmcoweeds@rainbowt4el.net or Dickinson County Environmental Services Director Derek Norrick at dnorrick@dkcoks.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.