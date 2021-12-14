The Dickinson County website and emails have changed their domain to .gov from .org. The .org website and emails are still operational and will be until further notice.
Sherry Massey, county IT director, said the county made the decision to switch the domain when the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced on the DotGov program website, dotgov.gov, April 27 that U.S.-based government organizations could now use the .gov domain free of charge. Previously, DotGov charged $400 a year for organizations to use that domain.
“When we originally picked up the .org, we had considered .gov, but the cost was prohibitive for us at the time, “ Massey said. “It was before my tenure so I’m not entirely certain. I’m just speaking on what I heard.”
Massey said there are a few reasons as to why the switch is beneficial. First is a matter of trust, as the U.S. government is a gatekeeper of the .gov domain, giving and allowing only U.S. government entities to have that domain.
“They, being the federal government, are checking to make sure that your domain is not being spoofed, so that somebody doesn’t create a fake domain out there that reroutes your traffic,” Massey said.
Second, of course, is the now free cost.
While the .gov is the primary domain from now on, Massey said all the county’s .org internet resources are still functional.
“We have the ability to run reports to see how much traffic we are getting on .orgs versus .govs and certainty for the emails, who is still emailing .org. Our intention is after a period of time which has not been set, that we’ll communicate and see what that looks like,” Massey said. “If it’s still getting hit a lot, we’ll probably keep it. If it’s not getting hit, we’ll probably announce a formal end date and turn it off. It’s really up to the citizens. We do not want to cut off any communication channels just because somebody doesn’t know or doesn’t understand.”
The process Dickinson County and other government entities go through to earn the .gov domain is ensuring entities are who they say they are, Massey said. After filing an application online on DotGov’s website, representatives from the program connected Massey and the highest official in the county, which would be Lynn Peterson, commissioner chairman by phone. Through the phone calls, the representatives verify the specifics on the application, Massey said.
“Once they verify your request was legitimate, the domain doesn’t already belong to somebody else, you are who you say you are, then they award the domain.”
The process took 2-3 months, Massey said. She said the county has had possession of the domain for the past two months, but her department wanted to ensure everything worked.
For more information about the .gov domain, visit dotgov.gov or contact the Dickinson County IT Department at 785-263-3120.
