Note: This is the first of a two-part story regarding the creation of a joint extension district between Dickinson and Marion counties. During Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission meeting, commissioners considered a resolution to approve the proposed extension district. Part 2 will include pro and con comments regarding the merger.
By a 2 to 1 vote, the Dickinson County Commission approved a resolution Thursday authorizing an agreement for a proposed extension district with Marion County.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin cast the no vote while Commissioners Lynn Peterson and Ron Roller voted yes.
Peterson, who is commission chairman, noted the resolution is the first step in the process that could lead to an extension district, explaining it shows Marion County officials that Dickinson County is receptive to the idea.
The Marion County Commission approved a resolution Jan. 27 authorizing the exploration of districting.
“There would still need to be details worked out contractually and it also would trigger a protest period,” Peterson said.
Legalities
The next step involves publishing the resolution twice in the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, the official county newspaper. Following the last publication, a 60-day period begins which allows anyone opposed to creating an extension district time to create and circulate a valid petition signed by five percent of qualified Dickinson County voters.
If a petition is signed and deemed valid, the question will be placed on either a primary, general or special election ballot.
Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones said Thursday afternoon that she had contacted the Kansas Secretary of State’s office to determine the exact procedure to follow. (More information will be available later).
Besides providing time for the protest period, the 60 days is a time where both counties’ extension councils can work on operation agreements, educational plans and agent specialization. Extension Council and staff members have also indicated they will be available to meet with groups and organizations interested in learning more.
Dickinson County Commissioners heard from the Dickinson County Extension representatives during its Feb. 13 meeting when staff and council members explained the benefits of districting.
Benefits include increased efficiency of resources and better utilization of personnel by allowing them to specialize. That, in turn, results in higher quality educational programming for citizens, according to extension staff.
Overextended?
Approval of the resolution on Thursday came after the commission spent nearly an hour hearing from people who expressed opinions on both sides of the issue. (Those comments will be covered in a separate story).
Abilene attorney Hank Royer spoke against districting, expressing concerns that Dickinson County’s senior citizens will be left unserved and the extension agent tasked with dealing with senior issues will be overextended trying to serve both counties.
In preparing the 2020 Dickinson County budget, commissioners specifically budgeted for a fourth extension agent who would help senior citizens deal with a variety of issues, including complicated Medicare forms, prescription drug plans and more.
In voting against districting, Commissioner Chamberlin agreed with Royer.
“Are we going to be doing our senior population a benefit by districting with Marion County?” Chamberlin asked.
Chamberlin added that he believes Renae Riedy, family and consumer sciences agent who is handling senior citizens issues, will have enough people to deal with just in Dickinson County.
“I think it probably will need more than one person just to sustain Dickinson County,” he added.
Chamberlin recalled when he first was elected to the county commission Dickinson County Extension was lacking an agricultural agent because the commissioners serving at the time did not fund it.
“When I came on, the county commissioners did not have the foresight — I don’t want to talk badly about them — but when we lost an ag agent, they didn’t fill it for three years,” Chamberlin said. “When LaVerne (Myers, retired county commissioner) and I were on, we did fund the budget.”
“We just added a fourth agent to support the adult population in Dickinson County,” he explained. “So I’d hate to see that diluted by having to go down to Marion County.”
Peterson told those in attendance that a copy of the resolution approved by the commission will be available for public and legal review.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com
