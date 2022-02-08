The Dickinson County Commission declared two segments of road minimum maintenance at the meeting late last week. These include Yard Road from 1700 to 1800 Avenue and Sage Road from 1400 Avenue to 1600 Avenue. In total, this comes out to three miles of roadway.
In early December, Liberty Township requested the Dickinson County Commission declare these two stretches of road as minimum maintenance.
At the commission’s previous meeting, several concerned citizens came to a public hearing to ask the commission to reconsider and to ask why the sections of roadway were under consideration to be declared minimum maintenance. The commission tabled the matter until county officials could check out the sections of roadway for themselves.
“Typically when you declare a road minimum maintenance, you’re going from what has been a road that is little-traveled to declaring that you’re only going to maintain it what you need to minimally to keep it open,” County Administrator Brad Homman said. “In this particular case, the road’s in good shape. The township indicated last week that they do not intend to maintain it any less than what they have. I felt like it was in really good shape — Sage Road was. Yard Road’s a little different story, but it is what it is. Their purpose for bringing it forward is to reduce the liability on the township and ultimately the county with the extra traffic that’s on that road because of Rain Road being closed with the bridge replacement.”
According to Homman, making these portions of road minimum maintenance would remove some liability from both the county and the township if someone were to sustain damage to their vehicle while traveling on them.
“If someone goes past those signs if they’re installed, they do it at their own risk and if they damage their vehicle or damage something or get injured, it removes some of that liability,” he said.
Homman went on to say he believed it was a wise thing to do, from a legal standpoint.
“I commend the township for bringing it up,” he said. “I’m confident that they’re sincere and they’re going to keep that road in as good a shape as it is now, if not better. The intent is not to remove any maintenance from the road. So if you have property (on) or you travel that road, you should not have any problems traveling that road.”
Homman added that the minimum maintenance designation could be removed from the sections of road once the bridge construction had been competed.
“It’s not a permanent move,” he said. “It’s whatever the township would want to do at that time.”
Mark Knopf, who serves as Liberty Township’s treasurer, spoke up in favor of making the stretches of road minimum maintenance.
“We are just after the liability aspect of it to reduce our exposure,” he said. “We don’t intend to maintain it any less. But that is our intent — it’s just to protect ourselves.”
Betty Deines of Chapman whose family owns land in the vicinity of Sage Road spoke up with concerns.
“Can you do it for six months?” she asked. “Because once it’s done — no offense to the board — but somebody else coming in is going to say, ‘well it’s minimum maintenance, let’s go ahead and just leave it that way and not (maintain) it.’”
Deines said there was another stretch of minimum maintenance road near her property which was completely unusable — washed out to the point that they can’t so much as drive a grain truck down it.
She asked the commission to put a finite timeline in place for the sections of road to remain minimum maintenance.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said he would prefer not to do this and that if community members wanted to bring the roadways back to regular maintenance at some point in the future, they could approach their governing body about the matter.
“I don’t want to put a time limit on it,” he said. “But if the people in the community feel like it needs to be, they can come before the township board.”
He said he agreed with the reason the township wanted the roads brought down to minimum maintenance.
The township board is an elected body, Chamberlin said, saying that if people are unhappy with their choices they can be voted out.
Commissioner Lynn Peterson echoed Chamberlin on this matter.
“One of the remedies is to communicate with your township board,” he said. “There’s opportunity there.”
The county voted unanimously on two separate resolutions making both portions of road minimum maintenance.
