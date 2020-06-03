Voters living in several Dickinson County townships will have races for township offices during the Aug. 4 Primary Election, while others have no candidates.
The filing deadline for the primary was at noon Monday, June 1 for open county positions, several city positions, township officers and precinct committee men and women. (County and city filings were included in the June 2 edition of the Reflector-Chronicle).
“There’s competition in three of the townships — Liberty, Noble and Sherman —with people running for treasurer,” said Dickinson County Clerk Barb Jones Monday afternoon.
All of the contested treasurer races are in the Republican primary.
In Liberty Township, the candidates are Mark Knopp of Chapman and Russell Riffel, Woodbine. In Noble, Robert Lee Diehl and Kent Mills, both of Chapman; and in Sherman, Heather A. Hill of Wakefield and LauraBeth Zeigler-Rikoric of Chapman.
Three townships — Fragrant Hill, Lincoln and Rinehart — had no filings for treasurer.
In the primary election for trustee, there is one race. Two Cheever Township residents— Debra K. Kriegbaum and Aaron Olp, both of Abilene — are running on the Republican side.
No one filed for township trustee in Flora and Union townships.
“In townships where nobody filed for treasurer and trustee, any people who receive write-ins must have at least three write-ins to move onto the November ballot,” Jones explained. “They need three votes to be nominated.”
As for races involving precinct committeemen and women, Jones said many precincts do not have anyone holding those positions.
“Precinct people are elected during the primary and anybody written in would need to receive five votes to be elected,” Jones said.
“After the election when the party reorganizes, the party chairman or woman of the county can appoint someone,” she said.
Township
treasurers
Others filing for township treasurer, address and political party include:
Banner: Joe Barten, Hope, Republican;
Buckeye: Mark Swanson, Abilene, Republican;
Center: Larry Karl, Abilene, Republican;
Cheever: Howard R. Engle, Abilene, Republican;
Flora: Jeff Bartlett, Abilene, Republican;
Garfield: Kelly Fink, Abilene, Republican;
Grant: Jeanne Herrera, Abilene, Democrat; and Chuck Loader, Abilene, Republican;
Hayes: Brenda Wolfe, Abilene, Republican;
Holland: Louis Ade, Carlton, Republican;
Hope: Anna Pauline Polok, 1531 400 Ave., Hope, Democrat;
Jefferson: Austin Murphy, Abilene; Republican;
Logan: Kevin Murphy, Hope, Republican;
Lyon: Jim Hay, Herington, Republican;
Newbern: Dee Greenough, Abilene, Republican;
Ridge: Tracy D. Ediger, Hope, Republican;
Union: Mary Brockmeier, Hope, Republican;
Wheatland: Ronald Phillips, Abilene, Republican;
Willowdale: Debbie Taylor, Abilene, Republican.
Township trustees
Other township trustee filings include:
Banner: James Harbaugh, Hope, Republican;
Buckeye: Heath Funston, Abilene, Republican;
Center: Roger Kelley, Chapman, Republican;
Fragrant Hill: Rodney Chamberlin, Chapman, Republican;
Garfield: Robert Hansen, Abilene, Republican;
Grant: Kenny Bourbina Jr., Abilene, Republican;
Hayes: Arthur L. Spouse, Abilene, Republican;
Holland: Lyle D. Woods, Carlton, Republican;
Hope: Robbie Riedy, Hope, Republican;
Jefferson: Nicole Shrack, Abilene, Republican;
Liberty: Brian W. Shippy, Woodbine, Republican;
Lincoln: Dan Base, Solomon, Republican;
Logan: Larry A. Hottman, Enterprise, Republican;
Lyon: Todd J. Martin, Herington, Republican;
Newbern: Diane Greenough, Abilene; Republican;
Noble: Mike Fink, Chapman, Republican;
Ridge: Kent Rock, Hope, Republican;
Rinehart: Tim Nelson, Chapman, Republican;
Sherman: Lyle Heintz, Abilene, Republican;
Wheatland: Michael T. Wilson, Carlton, Democrat;
Willowdale: Terry Swearingen, Abilene, Republican.
Precinct committee men/women
Those who filed for precinct committeemen/women were:
Flora: George S. Sanchez, Manchester, Democrat;
Garfield: Bret Nagely, Abilene, Republican;
Grant: Curtis L. Rein, Abilene, Republican/Sandra Rein, Abilene, Republican;
Hayes: Leah Hern, Abilene, Republican (committeewoman);
Hope: Jamie Plank, Hope, Democrat (committeewoman);
Jefferson: Kevin Harris, Abilene, Republican/Rosemary Harris, Abilene, Republican;
Liberty: MarySue Roller, Woodbine, Republican (committeewoman);
Lincoln: Michael G. Johnson, Abilene, Democrat; and Phillip Cosby, Abilene, Republican/Emily E. Montgomery, Solomon, Democrat; Cathy K. Cosby, Abilene; Republican;
Newbern: Vincent Berland, Abilene Republican/ Laurita K. Berland, Abilene, Republican;
Noble: Robert Lee Diehl, Chapman, Republican/Joan P. Atkinson, Chapman, Republican;
Abilene Ward 1: Jane A. Foltz (committeewoman)
Abilene Ward 2: John C. Nachtman, Republican/Karyl Ford, Republican;
Abilene Ward 3: Brandon L. Rein, Republican;
Abilene Ward 4-1: Martin Fadden, Democrat/Ronda Beaupre, Republican;
Abilene Ward 4-2: Mack Teasley, Republican/Diane Miller, Repubican.
