A special meeting of the Dickinson County Commission will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday to review bids for the new jail and courthouse renovation.
County Administrator Brad Homman said at the county’s regular meeting Thursday that Loyd Builders, of Ottawa, has prepared 39 different proposed guaranteed-maximum bid packages for the commissioners to review. Commissioners can accept the bids or reject them and rebid.
Commissioners last year approved a budget of $15 million to build a new jail and renovate the existing courthouse. Of that, $13.5 million will come from a bond issue approved by voters last August. The rest of the funds the county set aside from a 2 mill levy created in 2013 to fund the building project.
Other business
• The county approved a $47,000 maximum bid plus mileage by Schwab-Eaton of Manhattan to design a bridge replacement on Fair Road just south of Talmage.
Homman said the bridge could be replaced next year.
• The county commission is expected to review the 2020 budget at a study session at 9 a.m. Thursday.
• The commissioners approved on a 3-0 vote the vacation of a portion of 800 Avenue between Trail and Union Road.
The request was made by the Union Township.
