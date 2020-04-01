Even with the threat of a pandemic looming over the nation, summer soon will be here, signaling the time for road and bridge work.
Dickinson County Commissioners on Thursday approved purchasing material to build four bridges, replacing tubes at three locations and laying down mastic seal on two portions of road.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin conducted the meeting, while Commissioners Lynn Peterson and Ron Roller were in attendance via phone due to COVID-19.
Bridge materials
Work is planned on two bridges at 1274 2000 Avenue and 674 Daisy Road and at two fish passage bridges located at 571 Sage Road and 544 Rain Road.
Welborn Sales of Salina had the low bid of $39,057.52 for I-beams, angle iron and flat iron. The only other bid came from Husker Steel, Lincoln, Neb., at $52,100.
With a bid of $39,814.88, Welborn Sales will provide push sheeting and deck sheeting. They were the only bidder for this material.
Tube replacement
Three locations are slated for tube replacement this summer: 1155 Jeep Road, 1030 Rain Road and 1017 3500 Avenue.
J&J Drainage of Hutchinson will provide tubes with the low bid of $17,455.90. The only other bid came from Metal Culverts of Jefferson City, Mo., with a bid of $17,499.00.
Mastic seal
Roadwork planned for this summer includes placing mastic sealant on 4.6 miles of Old 40 Highway and 7 miles of Jeep Road.
Hall Brothers of Marysville was the only bidder and received the award to provide mastic seal with a bid of $217,693.
Jail update
County Administrator Brad Homman said walls on the new jail were up and the jail floor had been poured.
“It was a 250 yard concrete pour — a very big one,” Homman said. “It looks very nice.”
After the floor cures seven days, masons will begin erecting interior walls. Plans were to begin erecting structural steel the first of the week and then jail cells will be put together.
“They (crews) will begin installing them on April 20, which is not very far away,” Homman said.
Deputy coroner
Homman told commissioners he checked with county administrators around the state seeking information on how they handle coroner services.
Dickinson County is in the market for a new deputy coroner with the retirement of Dr. Doug Sheern. Earlier this month, the county received a letter notifying staff that no other Abilene physicians were interested in taking on the duties.
Other counties handle the coroner situation a number of ways, Homman said, whether it be having a full-time coroner, to paying a monthly fee, to paying per trip.
Homman said he contacted Dr. Brian Holmes and asked if Holmes would be interested in tying together his medical director/adviser job for EMS/health department with providing coroner service.
“He is willing to talk about that,” Homman said. “I’ll tell you it won’t be as cheap as it has been in the past.”
The last several years, the county has averaged about $2,000 a year for fees when coroners were called out.
“We will adjust the budget a little bit. It’s something we have to do,” Homman explained. “We wouldn’t expect Dr. Holmes or anybody else to take a loss on that. It’s a service that has to be provided.”
Other
• An old ambulance chassis sold for $4,400 on the online auction site Purple Wave to a buyer from Minnesota, who was going to pick up the chassis in Missouri. The county has been remounting and rehabbing old ambulance boxes onto new chassis.
• County Counselor Doug Thompson said the tax foreclosure sale that was planned for March 30 was rescheduled for 10 a.m. July 13.
• Deputy Mark Longbine’s retirement observance was held March 26. He began work in Dickinson County in 1999.
• Commissioners approved the federal level emergency leave and family medical leave policy that goes into effect April 2.
