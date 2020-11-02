Dickinson County officials learned earlier this year that the county would receive $3.6 million in coronavirus relief to reimburse municipalities and school districts for COVID-19 related expenses.
Dickinson County received the funds in July from the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee, charged with distributing more than a billion dollars in federal funds Kansas received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Dickinson County is the fiscal agent in charge of distributing the funds.
Entities could apply for funding in two categories: One, reimbursement for any COVID-related expense; and two, mitigation money for direct aid to purchase items to help deal with COVID issues.
“When we learned we were getting that money we immediately set up a meeting with the cities and school districts at Sterl Hall — where we could social distance as much as we could — to see how we could best strategically plan” to distribute the funds, County Administrator Brad Homman said during the Oct. 22 county commission meeting.
Cities, school districts and the county were required to submit receipts and paperwork justifying their requests.
“I’m glad to say we honored every request we got from a city or school district,” Homman said.
At that time, requests from the two parochial schools, St. Andrew’s Elementary and Abilene Bible Baptist, were still in process so their funding was not approved until the Oct. 29 meeting.
“We didn’t get that done as quick as the public schools,” Homman said on Thursday. “Their money is going for the same type of stuff (as the public schools): Personal hygiene masks, handless faucets and things of that nature to help the kids.”
St. Andrew’s received a total of $16,908 while Abilene Bible Baptist requested $3,007.47,County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf said Friday afternoon.
The county also distributed money to Central Kansas Mental Health to help the organization deal with the mental health issues associated with the pandemic.
Any money remaining will go to Dickinson County which plans to use it for several projects:
• Purchasing a new COVID-equipped ambulance complete with UV lighting, extra disinfecting capabilities and other enhancements;
• A special building at the county yard to house personal protective equipment, emergency vehicles and items unique to COVID; and
•Build an addition to Sterl Hall with extra bathrooms and showers.
“Someone might ask how that’s related to COVID,” Homman said, explaining the the facility is an integral part of the county’s emergency operation plan as an emergency shelter, including during an ice storm in December 2007.
“We don’t have sufficient bathrooms and don’t have any showers at all right now,” he added. “This will allow us to have a fully functional public shelter if the need arises whether it’s a virus outbreak, an ice storm or tornado or whatever the case may be.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
