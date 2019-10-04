Dickinson County 4-H’ers will observe National 4-H Week from Oct. 6-12. The annual event is a time for millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country to celebrate everything 4-H.
Locally, Dickinson County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week by showcasing the experiences that 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.
The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country — from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities — are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
Coloring contest
To mark National 4-H Week, the Dickinson County 4-H Leadership SQUAD will conduct a coloring contest open to all elementary age children in Dickinson County.
Each grade level has been assigned a 4-H related picture and entries are due Friday, Oct. 18 to the K-State Research and Extension - Dickinson County office. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners in each grade level.
More than 300 Dickinson County youth and 200 volunteers are involved in 4-H. Twelve community-based 4-H clubs are available to youth in Dickinson County.
Clubs and their meeting locations include:
• Chapman Shamrocks — Chapman Elementary
• Detroit Ramblers — Enterprise City Library
• Fragrant Hilltoppers — Sutphen Mill Church
• Holland Sunflowers — Rural Center School
• Jolly Jayhawkers — United Methodist Church, Woodbine
• Lyon Prospectors — St. John’s Church, Herington
• Mt. Ayr Go-Getters — United Methodist Church, Hope
• Navarre Boosters — Navarre Community Building
• Newbern Wideawakes — Camp Mary Dell
• Sand Springs Rustlers — Abilene United Methodist Church
• Solomon Wranglers — Solomon High School Commons
• Willowdale — Sterl Hall
Science Day
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is 4-H National Youth Science Day, which sees hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led STEM challenge.
The exciting theme for this year’s challenge is Game Changers, which will run throughout October. Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, Game Changers will teach kids coding skills through fun exercises including gaming, puzzles and physical activity.
About Kansas 4-H
Kansas 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. K-State Research and Extension 4-H Youth Development programs reach over 77,000 Kansas youth across all 105 counties. Youth collaborate with caring adult mentors to lead hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture and citizenship. Mentors provide a positive environment where youth learn by doing. To join a 4-H club, become a 4-H volunteer or for more information, visit www.Kansas4-H.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Kansas4H .
For more information on how to become involved in the 4-H youth development program as a member or volunteer, contact Jill Martinson, County Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development, at K-State Research and Extension Office — Dickinson County, 712 S. Buckeye, 263-2001, on the web at www.dickinson.ksu.edu, or you can like K-State Research & Extension — Dickinson County on Facebook, follow Dickinson_ksre on Instagram and @Dickinson_KSRE on Twitter for office updates and news.
