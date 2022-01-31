The Dickinson County Commission held a public hearing to discuss declaring a two sections of roadway in Liberty Township minimum maintenance.
These roads include a segment of a mile of road from 1700 and Yard Road to 1800 Avenue an Yard Road and a two-mile stretch of road from 1400 Avenue and Sage Road to 1600 Avenue and Sage Road.
Signs would be placed to let people know the roads were minimum maintenance, but no barriers would be put up.
The roadway would still be public access and people would be allowed to drive along it, but it would maintained less than typical roads in the county.
For example, it would not be graveled after rainstorms, meaning it would likely be muddy and difficult to drive on.
Bart Hettenbach of Hope attended the public hearing and asked the commission why they wanted to make these stretches of road minimum maintenance and what the legal issues would be after it became minimum maintenance if someone were to use the road for farm trucks.
“It’s been the primary bypass for the 1500 Avenue Bridge project on Rain Road,” he said. “I’d like to see why they want to list it as minimum maintenance and what the benefit is to us. Are they going to make our taxes go down because of less access to properties?”
Verle Hettenback also attended the public hearing and said there were roads in worse condition in the Liberty Township area than the road the county planned to declare minimum maintenance. He asked why the county had chosen the particular stretches of road it had to vacate and encouraged the commission to reconsider.
Liberty Township Treasurer Mark Knopf said the township had no intention of maintaining the road less, but said the township was worried about increased traffic on the road due to construction on the bridge.
‘Our whole intent with this was brought about because of the detour on Rain Road because of the bridge being replaced,” he said. “We’re not intending to do any less maintenance on this road. We’re going to continue to do what we have in the past. Our goal with this is to reduce our liability after it rains or anything like that, because of the extra traffic — the detours. But it’s not like we’re wanting to change anything. We’re just trying to protect our interests as far as somebody having an accident or something on a mud road and coming back to the township.”
Verle Hettenbach suggested putting an “impassible when wet” sign on the road instead of making it minimum maintenance. The commission tabled the issue until further research could be conducted and because Commissioner Craig Chamberlin was not present to take part in the discussion.
“I’d like to maybe go out and just take a drive through that particular area myself,” Commissioner Lynn Peterson said. “Don’t mean for all of you to have to come back another week, but thats kind of what my recommendation is.”
Commissioner Ron Roller said he wanted to “look into the legal ramifications” of the matter.
Commissioners will tour the area to inspect the road today.
The item was tabled until the Feb. 3 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.