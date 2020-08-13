Dickinson County Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Thursday, Aug. 6 with the City of Abilene that allows the county to use the Abilene Civic Center while the courthouse is being remodeled.
Abilene City Commissioners already approved the MOU allowing the county to use the civic center free of charge for approximately six months starting around the second or third week of November.
Once the new jail and sheriff’s office is completed, Loyd Builders and the various contractors will begin the extensive remodeling of the 64-year-old courthouse. Dickinson County voters approved a $13.5 million bond issue in August 2018 to fund the building/remodeling/renovation project.
Temporary move
Several county offices, including the County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds, will be relocated to the civic center during the remodel process, while Dickinson County District Court will be moved to Sterl Hall on the fairgrounds. A temporary location for Dickinson County administration has not yet been determined.
“They (City of Abilene) will do that at no cost to us,” Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman said about the move to the civic center. “We have agreed through the MOU to pay for any expenses related to that as far as utilities and things of that nature.”
Homman said the civic center is an optimal location due to the close proximity to the courthouse and availability of parking close to the building. The building also has fiber optics.
The county’s IT department will install temporary data drops at the civic center that will be removed when the offices move back to the courthouse.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked whether cubicles will be rented for the temporary offices. Homman said he was planning on just using tables, although if dividers are needed, the county has some in storage.
However, temporary frames to install Plexiglass dividers as personal protective equipment likely will be needed.
“If it comes down to that, we may have to buy some,” Homman said. “I don’t use the word temporary so much as the word ‘primitive.’ It’s going to be real primitive.”
He does not believe there will be much need to rent extra items.
The county has already rented Conex storage containers that are being used at the construction site.
“Some will be empty by that time and we can just transfer them over,” he said.
Those containers will be used to store documents and other papers.
A safe will need to be purchased for the civic center site for treasurer and clerk use.
“We will be putting in an alarm system over there to protect it when we’re not in there,” Homman said. “We will leave that so the city can have that afterwards.”
Ambulance for COVID use
The commission approved purchasing an ambulance for COVID use from Emergency Services Supply in Jefferson City, Mo., at a cost of $210,794.
“As you remember, we already purchased the chassis so this will be put on the chassis,” Homman said.
The new ambulance will look similar to EMS’ existing ambulances but is specifically made to deal with COVID patients, including a UV (ultraviolent) system for disinfecting, handrails and grab rails treated with antibacterial coating, patient compartment ventilation fans that exceed airflow standards required for COVID issues and other special systems.
“The recommendation is that we award that (ambulance) now. We weren’t originally supposed to have it in their queue until sometime next year, but they (manufacturer) have told us if we authorize it now they will get it in,” Homman said. “They will have it built or substantially built by the 28th of December so it could be utilized on the COVID money funding.”
The county plans to use federal Coronavirus Relief Funding (Part of the CARES Act), passed down to the county by the State of Kansas’ Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARKS) Taskforce to pay for the ambulance.
While Part 1 of the funding is slated to reimburse local government, municipalities and school districts for expenses related to COVID-19 incurred between March 1 and July 31, while Part 2 funding will be used for direct aid to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic from the period starting Aug. 1 to Dec. 31.
