The Dickinson County Commission will continue to gather at the health department office in Abilene for this week’s Thursday meeting, despite continued renovation at the Dickinson County Courthouse.
This will be the last meeting at the courthouse, according to County Administrator Brad Homman.
Homman went over the county departments’ continued shift back into the remodeled courthouse. He said almost all equipment had survived the move, though a few items were damaged by water from leaks in the roof when it rained.
“All in all, I think we’ve been able to use everything but maybe a couple desks and (some scanners),” Homman said. “We didn’t really have any extra furniture and we have told everybody all along, ‘when we’re all said and done, if you’ve got something that didn’t work, we want you to look at the Dickinson County swap meet and if you can use, use it,’ because we don’t want to go out and buy a bunch of new stuff. We’re pretty frugal. And so everybody did an excellent job.”
Though the commission has not returned to its renovated meeting room yet, several departments are back up and running.
“People can pay their taxes,” Homman said. “They don’t have driver’s licenses quite going, but that should happen any day because it’s on the state, not on us.”
He said the county’s IT staff was working to get all services back up and running in the courthouse.
The county also discussed implementing a fund that would help victims of fires in the county.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin brought up a fire that took place on 3100 Avenue that burned a residence completely to the ground in Dickinson County several weeks ago.
Commissioner Lynn Peterson said he did not believe the county had funds to help with the destroyed property.
