Except for the Dickinson County Treasurer and County Clerk’s offices — which will continue to take appointments — other county departments reopened today (Monday, May 11) to the public.
The courthouse was closed to the public, except by appointment, in March to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“We will still encourage people to call and make appointments with the clerk and treasurer’s offices so we won’t have people standing in a line,” Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman told county commissioners Thursday.
“The guards do an excellent job monitoring that. They will only let so many people in that can be waited on at a time and anybody else waits outside and comes back in at a later time,” Homman said.
People entering the courthouse will have their temperatures checked and be asked if they have a fever, been sick recently and other questions.
“We’re slowly transferring back to a normal state,” Homman said.
No storm damage at jail
No damage was sustained at the courthouse or on the new jail during the severe storm that struck the Abilene area Monday, May 4.
Homman noted construction crews had placed roofing materials for the new jail on the new roof section the Friday before the storm (May 1) and he was concerned all that material would be blown “across the city of Abilene.”
“But it was still there,” he said. “Jail construction is going fairly well with the good weather we’ve had and the lack of the storm actually hitting this block in Abilene.”
The deep footings on the northeast side of the courthouse are completed and crews began backfilling them. However, underground water continues to be an issue.
“You can’t compact mud,” Homman said, explaining crews received authorization to put some “big rocks in the bottom,” to provide stability and then compact dirt around the rocks.
Once that issue is resolved, construction can start on the section that connects the new jail to the courthouse, he said.
Also: Deep footings were dug on the southeast side for the new main entrance to the courthouse; all jail cells were welded down and put in place; materials are on hand to start putting up the wall that will enclose the jail; Loyd Builders, the construction manager, is “trying to light a fire” under the concrete subcontractor and Loyd’s representatives are scheduled to go into mediation June 2 in Wichita with the original concrete subcontractor that backed out of the project, Homman said.
Inside the courthouse, acrylic glass partitions were installed in front of the treasurer and clerk’s offices to create some separation between staff and the public.
“That way we’ll have a little added barrier with the COVID going on to protect everyone going forward,” Homman explained.
2021 Budget prep
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson reported the commission started 2021 budget prep that morning by hearing from representatives representing Dickinson County Economic Development, the Tri-County Fair and Dickinson County Conservation District -- all outside organizations that seek county funding.
“One of the concerns and recommendations we have made and encouraged from these groups is that they look for ways to cut back 10 percent on their budgets from what they were given the previous years,” Peterson said. “We’ve also made that recommendation to department heads and elected officials.”
The county is expected to take a severe blow to its revenue due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We have no way of knowing what the final budget numbers will be, but we’re asking people to do that (reducing budget requests) in a disciplined and methodical way,” Peterson said, but added the commission knows residents still expect a “certain level of services” to be offered which is something commissioners will “have to wrestle with.”
During his administrator’s report, Homman said the county had a number of job vacancies in several departments that will not be filled at this time to help save money.
“We may advertise and see if the perfect candidate comes in, but we’re probably going to hold off on some of those,” Homman explained. “Staffing is one of the most expensive things. It’s the best place we can save money between benefits and salary.”
Fill out census
* Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked county residents to be sure and complete the 2020 Census. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown many residents have not yet done so.
Federal funding and numerous other programs are dependent on census numbers so filling out the census by mail or online is important for Dickinson County, Chamberlin said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.