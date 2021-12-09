During a recent county commissioners meeting, County Sheriff Jerry Davis gave a few statistics from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department. The statistics are percentages comparing this year’s statistics to last years during the same time frame. The time frame is from Jan. 11 when Davis took office until Nov. 30.
For reported cases, offenses were down 22.41 percent. Arrests were up by 20.34 percent. Issued citations were up by 6.55 percent. Accidents were up by 13.12 percent. For corrections, bookings were up 4.59 percent.
Davis said the only negative statistic is the increase in accidents. He said that he “hopes” the rise is due to a usual rise in car accidents involving deers around this time of the year.
“I do have my officers trying to take more proactive enforcement to see if that’s an issue with accidents,” Davis said. “For example, a truck driving down the road drives off the side of the road for no apparent reason other than they’re not paying full time and attention. Officers would document on that in a report in the past. It’s the officer’s discretion if they want to write a citation or not for failure to maintain a single lane. I allow more officer discretion that way, I believe.”
For the offenses being lower than last year, Davis said he cannot attribute the rise to anything in particular.
As for arrest and citation statistics, Davis said one reason may be that the officers are trying to be more proactive. Davis said another reason could be that, for the first time in a while, the department has a full staff, equalling more officers out enforcing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.