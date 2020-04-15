After an exhaustive search, the Dickinson County CEO Board of Directors selected Abilene resident Cynthia Deters as its first CEO facilitator.
“We had a great group of applicants that brought a wide range of talents as we searched for our facilitator,” said Kyle Becker, Dickinson County CEO Board president. “Cynthia rose to the top of those candidates.”
Deters brings a comprehensive skill set that will be valuable in the role of Facilitator including project management and marketing, as well as excellent communication and collaboration skills.
“We are excited Cynthia will be leading this group and feel she will be an asset to the Dickinson County CEO program,” Becker said.
Deters currently manages the forming and developing department for the Deters Institute of Better Living, serves as treasurer of Deters Crop Consulting, manager of 2CS Ranch, LLC, as well as Catholic Youth Organization Leader and volunteer at St Andrew Church.
“I do not do anything halfway; working with students and strengthening our community requires enthusiasm, creativity and an investment of time and other resources,” Deters, said. “My work ethic and passion to see people succeed is what makes this commitment possible.”
New program
CEO, which stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, is a year-long course designed to utilize partnerships with area businesses to mentor and teach students about starting their own business.
The inaugural class will consist of thirteen students. In the first semester, the class will first create a business as a group and then in the second semester, each student will also launch their own business.
As Facilitator, Deters will spend 90 minutes a day with the CEO students. She will coordinate business visits, arrange guest speakers and maintain good relationships with and business community in order to create a learning environment that allows students to succeed.
The Dickinson County CEO class of 2020-2021 will be announced in the coming weeks.
