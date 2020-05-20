Dickinson County will partner with the Dickinson County Economic Development Corp. to help small businesses deal with COVID-19 issues.
Brad Homman, Dickinson County administrator, said the program requires that a government agency serve as the fiscal agent and applicant.
The program provides funding from the federal government through the USDA available via a community development block grant. It is open to businesses that employ at least 51 percent of their staff who are full time and have a low to moderate income.
“The grant covers the cost of working capital which could be used for wages, rent, utilities and inventory for 60 days,” Homman said.
The program is geared to businesses with five or fewer full time employees.
“I agreed to work with Chuck Scott (EDC director) to make that available to all communities in our county and the unincorporated areas,” Homman said.
The program has three components: tourism, economic development and meals, he said.
“The City of Abilene is going to make an application based on tourism and we would handle the ED portion of it, other cities and unincorporated areas,” Homman said.
From the time of application it will take about 15 days to be notified if the county received anything and another 15 days for distribution of funds.
“So within 30 to 60 days these businesses could see some revenue in their pocket,” Homman said. “Even if it’s small restaurants or businesses in the county that had to shut down and didn’t have any revenue for awhile, this might be just the ticket to keep them in business until they get back on their feet.”
COVID expenses
The state of Kansas received $1.25 billion from the federal government slated for distribution to local entities to help defray costs caused by COVID-19.
A large chunk of the money went to Johnson County, which received $116 million, and to Sedgwick County, which received $99 million, because they are “big enough they get a direct percentage of it and the rest goes to local government,” Homman said.
However, he is skeptical other Kansas counties will receive much because the “legislative panel is talking about ways to keep that money and spend it,” he said.
Local county staff is tallying information to determine how much has been spent on the COVID-19 response to date.
“Hopefully, the state can come up with some logical and fair way of distributing that out to local entities that had expenses,” he said.
New radio system
Twenty-year-old equipment in the county’s 911 dispatch center was upgraded last week thanks to grant funding awarded late last year by the State of Kansas 911 Coordinating Council.
The county received approximately $148,000 to upgrade radio consoles and radio dispatch. It took three days to install the new equipment, which replaced items that were installed back in 2000 when Dickinson County Dispatch began providing 911 service for the entire county.
Other
• The courthouse’ chiller system was turned on last week in preparation for warmer weather.
“In typical fashion, as soon as fired it up, the pressurized lines started having leaks,” Homman said and service people were called in to fix the line.
“Now we’re holding our breath and crossing our fingers we can hold out to November when we start renovation (of the courthouse),” he added.
• Work continues on the new jail. Deep footings were being backfilled on the east side of the building and plans were to begin pouring the foundation on the administrative side of the new structure that will house the sheriff’s department. Masons were putting brick on the east and south side of the jail and roofers were expected to start installing the roof on the actual jail box.
• Commissioners met online with Accountant April Swartz of Varney and Associates. There were no issues with the audit. Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said the audit is available for anyone to see.
• Peterson said procedures are in place to continue dealing with COVID-19 prevention at the courthouse to make the building as accessible as possible to the public. Other procedures are in place for some offices to remain accessible by phone and appointment.
“This will be something we continue to review as things develop and things change,” he said.
