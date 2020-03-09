With Dr. Doug Sheern of Abilene planning to retire in a couple months, Dickinson County will need a deputy coroner.
Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman relayed the news to county commissioners Thursday, saying he had received a letter stating no other Abilene physicians were interested in assuming those duties.
Sheern has been serving as deputy coroner, while the other physicians at Heartland Healthcare Clinic have been assistant deputy coroners.
Homman said he sent a letter to Dr. Jimmy Jenkins, the district coroner located in Junction City, asking Jenkins if he had any suggestions.
“This could be very problematic for law enforcement,” Homman said.
Commissioners questioned how often deputy coroners are needed. Homman said on average about twice a week for “unattended deaths, automobile accidents” and other reasons.
“We average a couple or three every accounts payable cycle,” he added. “Not all calls result in an autopsy. If someone is in a doctor’s care they’ll be pronounced (dead) and there wouldn’t be an autopsy if there’s no potential for suspicion, but it’s a necessary thing. We’ll try and work through that and see what suggestions Dr. Jenkins might make.”
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he hopes one of the other physicians might reconsider.
“It’s a necessary service and something we do need to provide,” Peterson added.
Homman said state statute doesn’t necessarily require the coroner to be a physician, but that would be preferable.
Fair Road bridge awarded
Commissioners awarded the bridge replacement project in the 2700 block of Fair Road to L&M Contractors of Great Bend. They did a 2018 bridge replacement at 970 Union Road.
Homman reminded commissioners that the Fair Road bridge, located south of Talmage, became an issue last year when it began deteriorating rapidly.
The bridge moved to the top of the replacement list when a hole formed in it caused by oversized vehicles, heavy loads and corrosion due by road salt used in winter to melt ice.
Of the five companies submitting bids, L&M had the low bid of $1,227,392, which Homman said was “remarkably close” to the engineer’s estimate. Construction start date is Aug. 31.
The commission specifically avoided closing the bridge during harvest, putting that into the bid specifications, Peterson said.
“We tried to schedule the construction in consideration of all the farming aspects and how busy people are around harvest,” Peterson said.
While area residents will know what county roads they can use, care will be taken to set up detours so drivers will know the bridge is closed before driving “up to the site then realizing they cannot get through,” Peterson added.
County road and bridge crews have taken some “pretty big steps” to try and prolong the life of the bridge by adding steel plates and lowering the speed limit, Homman said.
“We’ll keep our fingers crossed that we can continue to keep it open through the summer until Aug. 31,” he said.
New bridge problem
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said the Chapman Creek bridge on the Dickinson-Clay County line at 1145 First Rd., west of Industry, has developed problems similar to those on the Fair Road bridge.
However, Homman said an inspection shows the substructure of that bridge is in better shape than the one on Fair Road.
“But the deck has developed some pretty good size potholes that we went up and patched Monday,” Homman said. “We’re going to monitor that bridge pretty closely too.”
Because that bridge is on the county line, the replacement cost will be shared between Dickinson and Clay counties, Homman noted. A certain formula is used that splits the obligation between the two counties.
Chamberlin said the bridge near Industry was built in 1935 and Homman noted it was built on Kansas Highway 15 back in the day when K-15 “came down Hawk Road.”
The unexpected deterioration on the two bridges is something the county works to avoid, Homman explained, commenting that bi-annual bridge inspections are required by law to “set foot on every one of the bridges every two years” while some — if they are fracture critical — are inspected yearly.
“We have a pretty good idea what shape most bridges are in,” he said. Yet, the Fair Road bridge surprised county road and bridge officials.
“We knew it would have to be replaced some day, we just didn’t know it would be this soon,” Homman said.
Whenever the county learns about a bridge with a problem, officials inspect it right away, he added. As for the bridge on First Road, it’s believed the structure is solid and work on it can be delayed a few years. “But sometimes that changes too,” he said.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Martin Tannahill said the bridge near Industry is not that bad in terms of its rating; however, photos taken of the decking one year ago are considerably different from what it looks like now.
“Either the water got to it, the freezing or thaw was just right this year or the weather to make it start spalding,” Tannahill said. “I think we put eight bags of mix in the hole … to cover the rebar on that.”
Tannahill said his crews will dig up 15 to 18 feet on both approaches, remove the guardrail, reslope the water away from the bridge and put new material back in, then chip seal the deck to “try and buy us a few years,” he said.
New dump truck
The commission approved the purchase of a new, smaller dump truck to replace one recently declared as surplus. They approved the low bid for a 2021 Freightliner chassis and bed from Kansas Truck Center in Salina at a cost of $114,154, with a five-year warranty.
Homman said three bids came in, ranging from $114,000 to nearly $118,000. The expenditure was budgeted in the county’s 2020 capital plan.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com .
