Pending approval by the Board of Education of District 435, Abilene public schools are tentatively scheduled to begin the fall semester on Wednesday, August 26,
Superintendent Greg Brown reported via e-mail following the Dickinson County superintendents meeting with Dickinson County Health Department officials.
“The five superintendents in Dickinson County met with the county health department to collectively determine a prudent start date for our area,” Brown said. “The decision was made to wait until Wednesday, August 26 before starting school with the students.”
Abilene’s school board will gather in a special meeting Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. for discussion and approval.
