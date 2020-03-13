Schools in Dickinson County, both public and private, are to remain closed until March 30 per an order signed Friday afternoon by Dickinson County Health Department Officer Dr. Brian Holmes.
The order also recommends, but does not order, that gatherings of more than 100 people in one location be avoided until March 30.
“Based on the scientific evidence collected concerting COVID-19 (coronavirus) the disease meets the definition of a severe acute respiratory syndrome,” the order read. “Therefore as Dickinson County Health Officer I do hereby order all schools within Dickinson County, Kansas, to close for regular school attendance and remain closed until 7 a.m. on March 30, 2020 or as further ordered.”
Also, the KSHSAA has made no alterations to the spring sports season at this time. Local school leaders are empowered to make the best decisions for their respective student-athletes and school communities for regular season athletic practices and competitions. Please continue to monitor the KSHSAA website for further updates and information.
According to the Abilene school district policy, coaches may send individualized workouts to their team members, but there will be no formal practices during this shut-down. The players are encouraged to work out alone or with very small groups.
The Pheasants Forever organization voted to continue with its banquet scheduled for Saturday night at Sterl Hall unless it is closed by KDHE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.