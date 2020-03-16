Abilene Superintendent of Schools Greg Brown released information Friday afternoon explaining how USD 435 will handle being closed until March 30.
Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes met with all Dickinson County school superintendents Friday afternoon notifying them they need to close schools until at least Monday, March 30, due to COVID-19, the coronavirus, Brown said.
“For Abilene USD 435 this means we are extending our spring break,” Brown said in his email. “We will always be mindful of the responsibility we have to help keep our community members safe.”
Spring break began Thursday for Abilene students and classes were expected to resume March 23 before the executive order was issued.
“This is a situation unlike anything I have ever experienced as an educator,” Brown said.
The Abilene school district office will be active during the shutdown and doors will be locked. However, anyone needing information can contact staff via email or by phone at (785) 263-2630.
Other information
• Building custodians will work as normal to assure all surfaces within each district facility have been disinfected. Other year-round classified employees should report to work as normal but limit public access to their work area during the shutdown.
• The district will not track sick leave during shutdown and encourages anyone who feels ill to remain home.
• The district will not transport students to Salina to attend classes during the shutdown.
• No formal athletic practices will be held during shutdown although coaches may send individualized workouts to team members.
• Employees who have jobs they cannot do when school is closed will continue to be paid during the mandatory shutdown.
• The district is working to develop a plan to establish a lunch time meal pick up plan which should begin on or before Monday, March 23.
• Plans are in the works with the Central Kansas Cooperative in Education to provide its employees a source of income during shutdown.
• The district will suspend most, if not all, discretionary purchasing during shutdown until officials can evaluate how the district’s financial status is affected.
Education requirements
On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Education issued a statement giving guidance if a school or district is ordered closed.
The state of Kansas requires students to be in school 1,116 instructional hours per year.
Schools who are shutdown will have three options:
1 Make up missed time before June 30;
2 Provide virtual education that meets state requirements for online education; or
3 Make a formal request to the Kansas commissioner of education to waive the 1,116 instructional hours per year requirement.
How that pans out in coming weeks remains to be seen.
Abilene schools will provide updated information as it becomes available, Brown said.
