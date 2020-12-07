Despite the coronavirus pandemic, sales tax receipts in Dickinson County continue to be higher this year than in 2019.
Dickinson County received $105,731.87 from September sales tax for a total of $1,261,560.34 collected in 2020.
With one month of receipts yet to come in for October, 2020 collections already are higher than the 2019 total of $1,239,583.25.
October collections will be the last included in the 2020 numbers. November and December sales tax collections will become part of 2021’s data.
Dickinson County budgeted $1.3 million in sales tax collections so the addition of October receipts should exceed that projection.
County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners during their Thursday meeting that he expects October receipts will be about the same as September’s.
“We’re sitting pretty good there, especially with sales tax. We projected we would collect $1.3 million; we’ve collected $1.2 on that so far,” Homman said, adding that collections are going well.
“I don’t know exactly why with the COVID stuff, but we’re not going to look that gift horse in the mouth,” he said.
Likewise, the county’s special sales tax collections, that only go toward road and bridge projects, also are higher than in 2019. So far $1,203,330.42 has been collected in 2020, exceeding the total of $1,196,619.11 collected in 2019.
Who repairs what?
After visiting with a Kansas highway official representative, Dickinson County has abandoned plans to create a Right of Way agreement with KDOT (Kansas Department of Transportation) that would have determined which entity is in charge of maintenance in situations where a county or township road abuts a state highway or the interstate.
“The purpose was to try and define the area of responsibility,” Homman said.
Highways
County officials several times had asked for input from the Kansas County Highway Association for its take on the situation, but had not heard anything until recent days when Dickinson County Road and Bridge Supervisor Martin Tannahill and County Engineer John Gough met with a KCHA board member.
Based on that discussion, the county decided to cease its efforts.
“We will just tell KDOT to leave it the way it is. It’s worked for the last 100 years. We know what we’re maintaining and they know what they’re maintaining,” Homman said.
The KCHA expressed concern that a county could enter into an agreement that would create a precedent that “would snowball and local counties would wind up taking it on the chin,” Homman said.
“I don’t want to say that negatively from the standpoint I don’t want KDOT to be offended, but we need to look at our best interest as well,” he added.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked if the townships have had been having issues with KDOT and maintenance.
Homman said they had not because the only time the situation occurs is where there is an interstate overpass.
“For the most part, they (townships) are already blading up to the bridge. Technically, they don’t have to go past the guardrail,” Homman said.
The main issue for Dickinson County has been at the I-70 and Fair Road exit in front of Love’s Travel Stop.
KDOT originally took care of that area, but had not done any maintenance in a number of years so the county went in and did an overlay, Homman said.
And the county will continue to maintain the area because KDOT will not do it, Homman said, explaining it is not cost effective for KDOT to contract out maintenance for such a small section of roadway.
Overall, Homman said the arrangement is working and there’s no need to “throw a wrench into it.”
Other
• Work on the Fair Road bridge south of Talmage is progressing well. The contractor is laying stringers and placing decking.
• Loyd Builders is nailing down the final numbers for courthouse renovation bids. Commissioners should have the numbers at the Dec. 10 meeting.
• The commission tabled making a decision on a fence viewing (see story in the Dec. 4 Reflector-Chronicle) until the Dec. 10 meeting. Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said the delay gives property owners an opportunity to work it out without the commission’s involvement.
“It was brought up (during the fence viewing) that perhaps there was a conflict of interest and they identified Craig (Commissioner Chamberlin),” Peterson said.
But after reviewing statutes and guidelines, county officials came to the opinion no conflict of interest exists.
• Commissioner Ron Roller thanked the North Central Regional Planning Commission on behalf of the City of Hope for a water grant the city received to upgrade their system. He also thanked county employees for their hard work this year dealing with the headaches “the entire community has been through in this COVID situation and battling it,” Roller said. “Just hang in there.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.