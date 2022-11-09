By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
While the majority of votes were machine counted, 232 ballots had to be hand counted due to misplaced stamping. Only the votes for the state governor race were tallied. While the uncounted votes will not impact most of the vote outcomes, the vote for the Abilene street maintenance tax could change after the hand-counted votes are tallied. The rest of the ballots were counted earlier today.
The office again worked past their usual finish time of 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., finishing by 2:20 a.m. The reason for the lateness is because of the misplacement of stamps by poll volunteers on paper ballots, Livingston said. The counting machine could not count the ballots that had the misplaced stamps. Volunteers had to hand-count 232 ballots. A unique stamp to each county is required by the Secretary of State’s office to signify the ballots have been processed.
“I think part if it is we have new poll workers. I guess they didn’t realize that it made a difference. We have never had trouble with it before, and so I think that’s part of it.”
Livingston said she will make clear where the stamps need to be in the next election training class.
According to Kansas General Election Unofficial Results website at ent.sos.ks.gov, Dickinson County was the last county in the state to submit any results. They submitted machine-counted votes around 12:25 a.m., roughly 66 minutes after the second to last county, Stevens County, submitted their final unofficial results at 11:19 p.m. The hand-counted votes for the state governor race were submitted around 2:20 a.m.
Livingston said the counting would have finished by around 11 a.m. if they did not have to hand-count votes.
While the votes of the hand-counted ballots for the Schmidt/Kelly race were counted and added, the rest of the votes will be counted today, Livingston said.
Jeanne Livingston, Dickinson County clerk, said the county had a 49 percent voter turnout, more then the 48 percent turnout for the primary election.
“I would like to get maybe a couple more (express) machines,” Livingston said. “Some of them said people were waiting on them because we only had one machine at each precinct.”
Besides the hand-counted ballots, Livingston said the election went smoothly. The new vote counting machine worked well, and she has heard positive feedback about the express voter machines.
“Everything went well, but the thing that I was most encouraged by is how many people used the express voting machines,” Livingston said.
For state governor, Laura Kelly beat Derek Schmidt to retain her position in a 479,875 to 465,620 vote. In Dickinson County, Schmidt was favored over Laura Kelly, 4,211 to 2,378. Independent Dennis Pyle garnered 19,73 votes, and Libertarian Seth Cordell garnered 10,659 votes.
Based solely on the machine-counted votes, Abilene citizens voted majority to discontinue the street maintenance tax. The vote was 1140 no and 966 yes. The votes from the 232 ballots being hand-counted could sway that outcome, as the difference between in the race is 174 votes. The city used the revenue of the 0.25 percent sales tax toward street repairs over the last decade. The tax sunsets in March 2023.
The voting machines counted 4214 yes to 2230 no to the liquor law question, rendering the uncounted ballots unimportant to this race. The liquor law stated businesses’ total sales must be at least 30 percent of food to sell liquor by individual drink. By voting yes, the 30 percent requirement will be removed.
For the state constitution amendment ballot questions, the county voted majority for legislative oversight amendment, the machine count votes being 3,542 yes to 2,667 no. The results state-wide differed, as the total votes are 458,405 yes and 464,484 no. The county voted decisively yes for the sheriff election and recall amendment, 4,313 yes to 1,936 no. The state wide results are 571,413 yes and 352,016 no.
Livingston said several people called her office asking about the ballot questions, as the wording of the questions confused them. The office can only clarify the questions to callers.
The write-in votes will be posted today. Volunteers finished counting at some point today. Livingston said there were over 190 write-ins in the county’s votes.
“I appreciate everyone that’s come out to vote and really appreciate my staff and the poll workers that worked. It makes long days, but they’re really good about helping and being there when needed,” she said.
County Ballot Questions
Abilene Sales Tax
Yes: 1,140
No: 966
Alcoholic Liquor Law
Yes: 4,214
No: 2,230
State-wide
Unofficial General Election Results
Constitutional Amendments
Constitutional Amendment – Legislative Oversight (Rules and Regulations)
Legislative Oversight - “YES”: 458,405
Legislative Oversight - “NO”: 464,484
Constitutional Amendment – Sheriff Election and Recall
Sheriff Election and Recall - “YES”: 571,413
Sheriff Election and Recall - “NO”: 352,016
State Races
U.S. Senate
Mark R. Holland: 355,425
Jerry Moran: 587,376
David C Graham: 28,370
U.S. House of Representatives 1
James “Jimmy” Beard: 72,646
Tracey Mann: 156,428
U.S. House of Representatives 2
Patrick Schmidt: 95,804
Jake LaTurner: 131,199
U.S. House of Representatives 3
Sharice Davids: 159,604
Amanda L. Adkins: 125,559
Steven A Hohe: 6,686
U.S. House of Representatives 4
Bob Hernandez: 79,312
Ron Estes: 141,005
Governor/ Lt. Governor
Laura Kelly: 479,875
Derek Schmidt: 465,620
Seth Cordell: 10,659
Dennis Pyle: 19,753
Secretary of State
Jeanna Repass: 369,722
Scott J Schwab: 566,127
Cullene Lang: 26,868
Attorney General
Chris Mann: 471,076
Kris Kobach: 493,775
State Treasurer
Lynn W. Rogers: 394,443
Steven Johnson: 523,533
Steve Roberts: 43,930
Commissioner of Insurance
Kiel Corkran: 347,069
Vicki Schmidt: 601,283
Supreme Court Justice 1
Melissa Taylor Standridge – “YES”: 572,980
Melissa Taylor Standridge – “NO”: 287,280
Supreme Court Justice 2
Dan Biles – “YES”: 552,150
Dan Biles – “NO”: 297,576
Supreme Court Justice 3
K.J. Wall – “YES”: 547,087
K.J. Wall – “NO”: 300,817
Supreme Court Justice 5
Marla Luckert – “YES”: 557,375
Marla Luckert –“NO”: 291,072
Supreme Court Justice 6
Evelyn Z. Wilson – “YES”: 554,609
Evelyn Z. Wilson – “NO”: 292,111
Supreme Court Justice 7
Caleb Stegall – “YES”: 619,828
Caleb Stegall – “NO”: 229,371
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.