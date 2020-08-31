Stories about Abilene’s history are easy to find, thanks to its roots as a “wild” cowtown and later as the home of Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States.
But Abilene is not the only city in Dickinson County, Kansas. Since its founding in 1857, more than 67 settlement centers sprung up across the county. A few of those lasted. Many did not.
“A lot of them had big dreams, but within a couple years, many went to nothing,” said Andrew Pankratz, curator at the Dickinson County Historical Society.
To draw attention to some of those communities, the Historical Society’s Heritage Center unveiled a new exhibit, “Small Towns of Dickinson County,” earlier this month.
The current exhibit features the towns of Industry, Sutphen’s Mill, Moon-light, Pearl, Navarre, Dillon and Carlton. They will be featured for about six months, then the focus will shift to other locales.
“That way we can cover more towns in the county,” Pankratz said.
Along with committee members Jared Hoover and Austin Anders, Pankratz said it took about a month to create the first installment of the exhibit.
The displays include artifacts, photos and information gathered from the historical society’s files and from the book, “Past and Present Towns of Dickinson County,” written by the late Helen Dingler and published by the Dickinson County Historical Society.
Some photographs in the exhibit are on loan from the Talmage Historical Society and Museum.
The “small towns” exhibit even includes a document for a place called Buchanan that wasn’t even included among the 67 places listed in Dingler’s book.
“We found the actual 1857 town association certificate where they were setting up plats. The original goal was to be the county seat. Obviously, Buchanan didn’t make too many waves,” Pankratz said. “It only lasted a few years.”
While the vast number of towns seems unfathomable compared to the few existing today, Hoover explained it made sense at the time.
“Just about every quarter section had a family living on it and they all had several kids — four, six, seven. That adds up to a lot of people pretty quick,” Hoover said. “The place we were farming is where 11 homes once stood. That’s the difference in population.”
Hoover should know. He hails from Moonlight. He and his wife Betty re-cently figured up that Jared had two grandpas, four great-grandpas and one great-great-grandpa buried in the Bethel Cemetery at Moonlight.
Many cities that did not survive were hanging their hopes on the railroad, but those hopes were in vain.
“Moonlight was laid out and then they changed the route of the railroad and the town just died,” Hoover said.
“I think it was in Industry where town leaders kept on saying, ‘We’re going to get that railroad,’ but it didn’t come,” Pankratz added.
In gathering information, Pankratz pulled old plat books. Even though some of the towns were in existence when the plat books were published, some towns were not included. The city of Pearl was one of those.
Founded in 1887 by John ‘Jackie’ Taylor who named it after his daughter, the city of Pearl was missing from the 1901 plat book, but was included in the 1921 version. Perhaps the city got a boost from some building material, courtesy of the nearby fort.
“After World War I, Fort Riley and Camp Funston didn’t need those barracks so they sold them. Pearl took the wood from the barracks and built a com-munity building,” Pankratz said.
The Pearl display includes a quilt, embroidered in cursive and signed by the Ladies Aid of the ME Church of Pearl, dated from 1924.
“We’ve had a few people stop in, look at the names and say ‘that’s some-body I’m related to’,” Pankratz related.
Exhibit tidbits
• Among the artifacts is a red and gray baseball uniform emblazoned with the word “Carlton.”
Many of the smaller towns had a baseball team and some, like Industry, had their own city band, Pankratz said
• An old typewriter is on display that was used by the president of the Carlton State Bank. It closed after he retired and couldn’t find a buyer, Pankratz said.
• Another interesting tidbit is a medal from The Ladies of the Maccabees Holland Hive No. 20. The Ladies of the Maccabees was the first fraternal benefit association operated exclusively by women, according to Wikipedia.
“It was an auxiliary group of the Knights of the Maccabees,” Pankratz ex-plained. “They would have met in Carlton. They were formed nationally from about 1890 to 1927. I did find a couple newspaper articles in the local papers of the time talking about their meeting.”
• Also of interest is a cream cheese barrel from Harvey Wingerd’s store in Navarre. Before moving to Navarre, Wingerd had a store in Belle Springs (also known as Donegal).
“I think having cream cheese would make sense because of the connection to Belle Springs (creamery),” Pankratz commented.
Pankratz said finding the artifacts from the various communities has been fascinating.
“It’s interesting to see what was going on in the towns, what survived and what didn’t,” he added. “We know there was a lot of history in Abilene, but there’s a lot more history than just what happened in Abilene.”
The Dickinson County Heritage Center, located at 412 S. Campbell in Abilene, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Hours have been reduced due to COVID-19.
