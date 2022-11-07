Dickinson County’s new express voting machines are getting good reviews from citizens who have used them to cast advance ballots at the courthouse.
Since walk-in advance voting started at the courthouse on Oct. 19, 172 people have opted to try the new machines instead of using paper ballots, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Jeanne Livingston.
Her staff had set up one machine initially, but as people expressed interest in trying them, a second machine was added.
“We’ve had a lot of real positive comments,” Livingston said. “People are really liking them.”
Based on advance voting numbers, turnout for Tuesday’s general election may be record setting -- especially for a non-presidential election.
As of Thursday morning, Livingston said 762 walk-in voters had already cast ballots at the courthouse. In comparison, last year there were 810 total walk-in voters.
Since walk-in voting ends at noon today, Monday, Nov. 7, the number of walk-ins will likely exceed last year’s number, Livingston said.
As for those who advance voted by mail, the clerk’s office mailed out 574 advance ballots, which is already higher than the 560 total mail ballots sent out in 2021.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8, throughout the county.
Speaking to people who send mail-in ballots, Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said voters need to make sure they follow all the instructions so their vote can be counted.
Answering a question from Commissioner Craig Chamberlin who asked if there were enough enough poll workers for Tuesday’ election, Livingston said people had been “very good” about volunteering.
In fact, a couple contacted her office offering to give rides to the polls if needed. She suggested they contact Neighbor to Neighbor-Abilene or Abilene Public Transportation and let them know.
First Road Bridge
Assistant County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf, who will take over as county administrator in mid-December, told commissioners that bids were going out that day (Nov. 3) for the First Road Bridge replacement project. The bid opening date is set for Dec. 6.
“Engineers are anticipating we’ll have quite a few interested vendors,” Dockendorf said.
Located on the Dickinson/Clay County line, the bridge near Industry is part of a cost-share program with the Kansas Department of Transportation. KDOT will pay $624,000 of the project, with Dickinson and Clay counties making up the difference.
“We’re estimating about $1.5 million on that,” Dockendorf said.
Other
* Commissioners proclaimed Nov. 7 -13 as Operation Green Light Week in support of Veterans. In honor of veterans, the courthouse will be lit up in green. The proclamation also encourages all citizens to display a green light in a window or porch in honor of those who served in the armed forces.
* The Road and Bridge Department is replacing a bridge on 400 Avenue, east of Key Road. Dockendorf said the project is expected to take three or four weeks. Also, the highway department has finished hauling dirt to the Transfer Station for the time being and transfer station staff are blading the dirt over the old pits, as directed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, to fill areas that had sunk over the years.
* Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith will conduct security and safety training for District Court staff the afternoon of Nov. 10.
* Dickinson County EMS planned to finish giving school vaccines Nov. 4.
* Dockendorf announced that Marcus Rothchild had been selected to serve as the county’s new finance director, starting Dec. 28. Rothchild currently is the City of Abilene’s finance director.
* County Counselor Doug Thompson told commissioners that the date for the next sale of delinquent properties is on hold until his office receives the necessary reports from the title company. Thompson said the county used to be served by two title companies, but now they are one.
“As soon as we get those reports we’ll move forward with the tax sale as soon as possible,” Thompson said.
