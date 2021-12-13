Dickinson County has recorded more cases of COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants since last week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
In total, the KDHE has recorded 3,330 cases of COVID-19 within Dickinson County’s borders since the pandemic first arrived here, versus 3,147 in the update which was published Nov. 30. This is an increase of 183 cases over the course of two weeks, equating to roughly 14 new cases located per day.
The county has had 104 recorded cases of COVID-19 variants by the KDHE’s count, which has barely risen at all over the last two weeks. This count includes 95 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and one case of the gamma variant.
The county’s total death count is total remains steady at 61 as of the KDHE’s most recent update.
Of these people who have died of the virus, 33 have been men and 28 have been women, according to the KDHE.
According to the KDHE, in Dickinson County a total of 539.8 per 1,000 members of the population age five and older have received at least a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has risen slightly since the Nov. 30 update. This amounts to about 9,418 people.
A total of 487.6 per 1,000 members of the population age five and older have received both shots of the vaccination. This amounts to about 8,507 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.