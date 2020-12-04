When landowners have a dispute over a fence issue, the deciding body is the Dickinson County Commission.
This week the commissioners went on what is legally called a “fence viewing” and held an official meeting in a field just north of Chapman.
According to Kansas law, both property owners are to maintain a fence.
However, if the adjoining landowners cannot reach an agreement concerning fence building and/or maintenance, the fence viewers are called.
Under Kansas law, the county commissioners (or their designees) in the county where the fence in question is located are the fence viewers.
Any action taken by the county board on the findings/recommendations of the fence viewers (or their designees) must be by a majority vote.
That action is then recorded with the Register of Deeds.
County Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson strongly recommended the two landowners work our their differences. If not, the county commission plans to act on the fence disagreement at an upcoming meeting.
The fence in question is at the intersection of Red Road and 2800 Avenue.
Herb Graves owns a CRP field west of the proposed fence.
The land to the east is a home in a trust managed by Don and Mary Rickey.
Dilapidated fence
The area in question is a dilapidated fence overgrown by trees.
Graves wants to fence in the field to eventually graze livestock.
“I want to put a new fence in right on that line,” he told the commission. “The tree growth that came in here since the fence was built long ago became an issue.”
Graves said he discussed his plans with the Rickeys.
“It was pretty evident he didn’t want any more trees taken out then necessary,” he said. “Then it became a concern about the fence line.”
Graves had the area surveyed to establish the actual fenceline.
“What historically has been here is a fence line which was pretty much confirmed by the survey,” Graves said. “I tried to do this between landowners and not have to worry about involving anybody else.”
Peterson asked about cost of the project.
He said the survey was $750, clearing trees was estimated at $2,000 and materials for the fence was between $1,500 and $2,000.
Graves said he intended to do most of the labor himself.
He said Rickeys shared the cost of materials for another fence that was replaced.
Tree removal
Graves marked the trees that were on his property slated for removal.
“I offered to come down here to meet with them and they didn’t respond at all to that,” Graves said. “I’m known Don and Mary for a long time and I thought we were pretty good friends. These kind of things kind of turn landowners against each other. That is the sad part of it.”
Graves contacted the county commission for the fence viewing.
Attorney Mark Edwards represented the Rickeys during the meeting.
“Our position is that as time has marched on, this has provided a wonderful windbreak for the home,” he said. “We really don’t want to see anything. Granted, it could be cleaned up and we are happy to share some of the cost of cleaning it up.
“It seems to me it makes a lot more sense to go ahead and observe the fact that we could use the line that he has established here and basically move it six feet (west) and have the fence on that six feet to avoid a lot of the expense,” he said. “He could have it so noted with the Register of Deeds office that his particular fence was built six feet over onto Mr. Graves’ property.
He said it was important to preserve the trees.
“You can see not only does it provide a good windbreak for this home, it also provides a barrier as far as to what is going on to Mr. Graves’ property,” he said.
It is also a barrier for dust from the traffic on a gravel road and shade from the setting sun.
“The fence needs to go on the property line,” Graves said. “What is going to happen if we decide to sell this place and there a fence six feet form the property line? I don’t think that is an option.”
Legal decision
Peterson again encouraged the property owners to come to a settlement.
“If the county commission does render a decision, that does go on to the Register of Deeds and will forever be with both properties,” Peterson said. “If you come up with a remedy or a solution between the two without us having to permanently attach something to the deeds to the property, it makes sense to try to figure something out.”
Peterson said if necessary the county commission will fulfill its obligation and reach a solution.
According to the Washburn Agriculture Law and Tax Report, Kansas is a fence-in jurisdiction. That means that livestock owners are required to fence their animals in. But, as stated above, state law requires that the owners of adjoining lands build and maintain in good repair all partition fences in equal shares.
That sometimes creates problems when a livestock owner shares a partition fence with a crop farmer or other landowner who does not graze livestock and, hence, has no need for a fence. But, if an adjacent non-livestock owner does not participate in the maintenance of their share of the partition fence and injury results to them because of the defective fence that they were required to maintain, they cannot recover for damages caused by the adjacent landowner’s stock.
Also, a non-livestock owner will be held liable to others who are damaged by the neighbor’s livestock escaping through the defective partition fence that the non-livestock owner is required to maintain.
