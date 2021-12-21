Dickinson County residents are being asked to provide input on a variety of land use topics as the planning and zoning department updates its Comprehensive Development Plan.
An online survey currently is available for residents to complete by visiting the homepage of the county website at dkcoks.gov and clicking on the “Input for the Dickinson County Comprehensive Plan” link. The survey closes on Jan. 14.
Many already have taken the time to fill out the survey. Just three days after it was posted on Dec. 7, 88 people already had responded.
What is a
comp plan?
The comprehensive plan is a long-range development plan for the county, according to
Dickinson County Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton.
“The plan addresses specific issues like housing, economic development, public facilities and utilities, schools, other infrastructure-type things and what the goals and objectives will be regarding those issues over the next 30 to 40 years,” Hamilton explained.
If a county has adopted a zoning plan it must have a comprehensive plan.
Dickinson County’s plan was last updated in 2007; however, comprehensive plans typically are updated every seven to 10 years.
One reason for the long-time span between updates is due to the fact the county has not changed significantly over the last 14 years.
While the responsibility for completing the update primarily rests on Hamilton’s shoulders, a five-member comprehensive plan steering committee – comprised of various county residents – has been overseeing the process.
Public involvement
All steering committee meetings are open to the public, as are planning commission meetings. The next meeting is set for 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the
Dickinson County Health Department meeting room. At that time, the committee will address the survey results.
“The public has an opportunity to give some input on the comprehensive plan and the steering committee can use it for review as well,” Hamilton said.
Besides the steering committee working on the comprehensive plan, all Dickinson County zoning decisions are reviewed by the planning commission. While the northern part of the county is pretty well represented on the commission, Hamilton said he’s always on the lookout for people from the southern portion who are interested in serving. Interested individuals can contact Hamilton at 785-263-4464.
As Hamilton prepared to solicit public input for the update, the pandemic propelled the decision to use an online survey rather than face-to-face public meetings.
“With the pandemic a lot of people are still hesitant to do anything in public like that,” he explained.
Timeframe
Completing the comprehensive plan is expected to take from six to eight months. Hamilton believes the new document will be ready for county commission approval by summer of 2022.
While examining the various chapters of the plan is time consuming, Hamilton said the hardest part is updating the census information. The information for the 2007 plan, currently being used, came from 2000 census data.
After the information is gathered, Hamilton will meet with the county’s GIS (Geographic Information System) department to update future land use maps included in the comprehensive plan. The maps show areas with growth potential.
“The growth areas are where the utilities are, located next to the roadways,” he explained. “That’s the areas with the highest potential for development.”
While the comprehensive plan is the guiding force for planning and zoning staff it’s also a document for the public’s use. People doing various types of research, including those working for companies that might want to locate in Dickinson County, first examine the comprehensive plan.
“You have to have a really good map,” Hamilton said. “Half of getting your point across is the map. The other is the goals and objectives in the plan.”
The plan also includes an implementation strategy that consists of a timeline which prioritizes short-term, medium-term and long-term projects. A medium-term project may take five to 10 years, while a long-term might be 30 years out.
“Implementation helps the county commission know how to budget for certain things or what to expect in terms of development. They know what’s on the radar for them in making land use policies, whether that involves zoning, updates to zoning or any other changes,” Hamilton said.
Zoning is always one of the first things to change after a new comprehensive plan is adopted. Zoning and subdivision regulations change to match the goals and objectives in the plan.
“I like to emphasize to people that the document is your plan,” he said. “The comprehensive plan is the meat and potatoes of land use, zoning regulations and everything else. The more input I can get from the public, the better.”
Anyone with questions regarding the comprehensive plan, zoning, the survey or other topics may contact Hamilton by calling (785) 263-4464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.