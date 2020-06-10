A sixth positive for COVID-19 was reported to the Dickinson County Health Department on Tuesday.
According to a news release by the health department, the 67-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 following his death.
“We are truly saddened by this loss of life. Dickinson County continues to work at preventing the spread of this disease,” said John Hultgren, director of the Dickinson County Health Department. “We ask that you continue to follow the precautions.”
