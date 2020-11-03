Another COVID related death and three more hospitalizations were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department over the weekend.
In its Monday report, the health department said the death was in the 70 to 79 age group.
Over the weekend the number of new COVID-19 cases was 31, bringing the total number to 380. The three more hospitalizations increase the figure to 20. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Dickinson County is now 5.
Every age group was impacted by the 31 new cases except for the under nine group. There were eight in the 50 to 59 and five in the 30 to 39 and over 80 age group.
Statewide there were 4,046 more positive cases and 17 related deaths.
