COVID-19 update
Since Monday's report there were 34 more COVID-19 positive cases and two more patients requiring hospitalization, the Dickinson County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon.
Every age group with the exception of 9 and under had more positive cases. The 20 to 29 age group had 7 more and the 40 to 45 group had 6 more.
The health department reported 63 tests in the three days with over half showing positive results.
Across Kansas there were 5,738 more COVID-19 cases, 47 more related deaths and 144 requiring hospitalization.
