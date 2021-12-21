During the Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 Dickinson County work sessions, John Hultgren, the Dickinson County health department director, brought statistics from Emergency Services.
During the Nov. 18 meeting, Hultgren said EMS has had a 15 percent increase in calls compared to their previous record in 2018. He also said there has been an increase in long-distance transfers to Kansas City.
“We’ve been to every hospital in Kansas City at least in the past couple of months,” said Hultgren during the meeting.
While the number of COVID cases is, in general, decreasing, Hultgren said during the meeting, COVID-19 patients are still in hospitals and filling beds, forcing the Dickinson County EMS to travel further distances to find an available hospital that has the needed treatment for their patients.
“So we’re putting a lot of miles on our trucks and on our people as well. It’s not bad in the daytime, but when it’s midnight, and they call us to go to Kansas City, it’s a different story,” said Hultgren during the meeting.
During the Dec. 16 meeting, Hultgren said the trucks are having to go to hospitals they have never been to before. The furthest an EMS truck has driven to is Kansas City, Missouri.
During the Dec. 16 meeting, Hultgren said EMS has had around 2,382 runs. They will probably reach 2,500 by the end of the year. December will be a record month for runs, he said, with the previous record month being in 2018.
As of the Dec. 16 meeting, the Health Department is at full-staff, though it’s possible someone may leave next year, Hultgren said.
David Beam, deputy director for the department, declined to comment, and Hultgren was unavailable to comment for several attempts to reach him.
