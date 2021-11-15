Dickinson County has recorded one more COVID-19 death, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
The county’s total death count from the virus now sits at 62.
Of these people who have died of the virus, 34 have been men and 28 have been women, according to the KDHE.
In total, the KDHE has recorded 3,014 cases of COVID-19 within Dickinson County’s borders since the pandemic first arrived here.
The county has had 96 recorded cases of COVID-19 variants, including 91 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and one case of the gamma variant.
The county’s rate of vaccination has gone up slightly since last week’s update, according to the KDHE.
Dickinson County now sits at 573.7 per 1,000 members of the population older than the age of 12 who have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccination.
This equates to 9,039 people in Dickinson County who have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
A total of 521.4 per 1,000 members of the population older than the age of 12 have received both of the COVID-19 shots. This equates to 8,215 people in Dickinson County who are fully vaccinated against the virus.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
