Dickinson County has had its 64th death from COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
The new death was recorded by the KDHE this week. Of the people who have died of COVID-19 in the community, the KDHE specifies that 29 of them have been female and 35 of them have been male.
COVID-19 numbers continue to grow. Earlier this week, the county was listed as having had a total of 3,913 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived here back in spring of 2020.
The KDHE, as of Thursday afternoon, lists Dickinson County as having had 4,126 cases of the virus, meaning 213 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the county in roughly one week’s time.
The number of variants discovered in the county have remained fairly flat, with 112 total cases. Of these, 106 have been cases of the Delta variant, four have been cases of the Alpha variant, one has been a case of the Gamma variant and one has been the case of the Omicron variant.
To prevent serious illness, many people in Dickinson County have been vaccinated.
According to the KDHE, 560.9 per 1,000 residents of the county aged 5 or older have received the first round of their COVID-19 vaccine for a total of 9,786 people.
A total of 508.8 per 1,000 residents aged 5 or older have received both rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine, which equates to 8,876 people.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
