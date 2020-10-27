Note: This is the second of a two-part story regarding the Oct. 22 county commission meeting where members faced questions from two county residents regarding policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in July, rural Abilene resident Kylie Hicken asked Dickinson County Commissioners to reconsider Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate by opting out — which they did not do.
When she attended Thursday’s commission meeting Hicken asked them if they were considering people’s social, emotional and mental health when making COVID-19 related decisions or if they were only considering “physical” health.
She also questioned whether the county would require residents to be inoculated once a vaccine is developed.
After about 25 minutes of commentary and discussion, Hicken said she was relieved to learn county leaders are taking social, emotional and mental health factors into account and heard the county will not require vaccinations and, moreover, does not have the authority to do so.
Talking to elected officials
Hicken said she decided to visit the county commission again after visiting by email with Abilene City Commissioner Trevor Witt who suggested that people with constructive ideas should talk to elected officials.
Hicken said she had pulled her children out of school — not because she was worried about the coronavirus which she said has a “99.998 percent survival rate for kids under 20” — but because she worries about their “psychological well-being.”
She knows virtual learning is difficult for teachers and students because she has taught virtually and feels the “back and forth” caused by being in school for a time then being pulled out to learn remotely is hard for kids.
“Are you just looking at the body of health or are you talking about the spiritual and physical well-being in health? I know that’s a question many of us are asking. Would you enlighten us on that?” Hicken asked.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said the mental health of people has been a main topic of discussion during Central Kansas Mental Health Center board meetings. Peterson represents the county on the CKMH board.
He knows there are a number of concerns, including the isolation many nursing home residents are experiencing and he also understands the confusion children may be experiencing.
Freedom vs. safety
Hicken told commissioners that she, like most people, enjoys seeing animals in the zoo and loves to see dolphins at an aquarium, but she would rather see a dolphin be free than cooped up in a small area.
“I think all of us would. We understand at a gut level that freedom is more important than safety,” she said, explaining that when it comes to humans, the tendency is to prioritize safety and longevity of life over freedom.
Hicken added that people who question decisions face a lot of negativity which is not helpful.
“There’s a lot of divisive things going on,” she said.
She asked commissioners if they would make a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory (when one is developed) for “kids going to go to school” or for “people to shop in our stores.”
“A lot of people in our community are asking these questions. I’m the only one here willing to ask you these questions. A lot of people are very scared,” Hicken said. “What are you thinking?”
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said that is a “moot point” because the county does not have the authority to do so.
“It’s above our pay grade,” Chamberlin said, explaining that, personally, he would consider getting inoculated if the science indicated it was a good vaccine.
“We can’t make anybody take a flu shot or a COVID-19 shot,” Chamberlin added.
Just like getting a flu shot is optional, getting a COVID shot would be the same, Peterson said.
“It’s not going to be compulsory or mandatory,” Peterson added. “I don’t think that would fly on any level and constitutionally it wouldn’t.”
Stupid and rude
When Roller did not respond, Hicken said she wanted to hear his thoughts.
He asked her if she had ever had a near death experience. Hicken replied that she had in a war situation and Roller asked if she was briefed what to do in a conflict situation and if she had followed instructions.
Roller related how he almost drowned when he was a child because he did not follow directions. Luckily, someone jumped in and saved him.
“In life, sometimes we have to believe in those that govern and take care of us that they are smart enough and have your well-being and interest at heart,” he said, adding he believes that’s true of everyone he knows on any board or council.
“We’re here to fight for the public. I’m kind of appalled by the thought that basically you’re saying we’re stupid,” Roller said. “We take advice from professionals — people that spend their lives and careers doing what they do. I’m very proud of what the county is doing.”
Hicken responded by telling Roller that she felt he “didn’t listen” when she visited with the commission back in July and “blew off” her comments at the time and said she did not mean any disrespect and did not know how he took it that way.
“I think you’re very defensive in the way you came after me and I find that extremely rude and I don’t really understand why you said those things,” she said, adding that his remarks had no relation to the topic and was an “attempt to get empathy and prove some kind of point that has nothing to do with what I said.”
A big concern
County Administrator Brad Homman told Hicken the mental health component has been a big topic of discussion during weekly meetings between himself, County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes, County Health Director John Hultgren, health department staff and representatives from the school districts.
When COVID first started back in March there was very little conversation about mental health, but that has changed.
“It became apparent there were concerns by closing schools and having kids out that maybe it’s doing more damage than having them in school risking COVID,” Homman said, explaining that Holmes has brought in a number of documents that also said to be “cognizant of the fact we may be doing more damage.”
Those weekly meetings, he said, occur at the management level and the commission is not involved in those which explains why they may not have the answer to her question.
“To answer your question, that has been a tremendous concern,” Homman said.
Hicken said she was relieved to hear it is a concern.
Peterson addressed the spiritual side of the question and said no one knows when they will die and has heard from people who feel you should act on faith and not fear. While he doesn’t fear COVID, he does respect it.
“But we still need to take safety measures and we’re trying to think what’s safe for all age groups,” Peterson said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
