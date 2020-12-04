The quarantine requirement for COVID-19 was reduced to 10 days after last exposure to a positive case, Dr. Brian Holmes, Dickinson County health officer announced today.
In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan to reduce the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Heath and Environment issued a similar guidance in Kansas.
Counties may choose to opt in to the shortened quarantine period, either 10 or 7 days with testing, or continue with the 14 days.
In Dickinson County no test will be required to get out of the 10 day quarantine.
"This will take effect today (Friday) for cases determined needing to quarantine from this day forward," according to a new release.
Per KDHE, if you are currently serving a 14 day quarantine from an exposure prior to Dec. 4 then you still have to serve that complete 14 day quarantine.
Isolation is still 10 days for a positive case.
“KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”
The Dickinson County Health Department will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 outside the Armory building at 1009 NW 8th, north of Sterl Hall.
Those attending should enter from the south on Sterl Lane.
The reason for the testing is because of an expected uptick in cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday, said John Hultgren, Dickinson County Health Department director.
The testing is available to Dickinson County residents and those who work in Dickinson County whether they are symptomatic or not, Hultgren said while visiting commissioners Thursday during work session.
People who want to get tested can go to the Dickinson County Health Department website and fill out paperwork ahead of time. The paperwork was not yet available online Thursday afternoon, but should be available soon, said County Administrator Brad Homman.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, rigors (shaking), malaise (don’t feel well), sore throat, myalgia (body aches/pains), new decreased smell or taste, headache, nausea or vomiting, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea without an alternate more likely diagnosis, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath).
For people currently in quarantine because of a close contact with a positive case, a negative test does not release them from quarantine, according to a press release from the health department.
