The unofficial results for the primary election have been postponed in Dickinson County due to an unexpectedly large number of paper ballots needing to be counted by hand. County staff and volunteers are finishing the count today.
Jeanne Livingston, county clerk, said all precincts, except for some wards in Abilene, ran out of paper ballots that could be read by a vote machine. The precincts had to request more paper ballots, and the ones they received cannot be read by the vote tally machines.
Livingston said “several hundred” paper ballots need to be counted by hand. While Dickinson County’s results would probably not significantly affected the state election races, Livingston said the State Secretary office wanted the staff to keep counting for the 70th House District Representative Republican race, as there are enough uncounted votes to sway the result either way.
Livingston said the precincts prepared for a 50 percent turnout for this primary. Usually about 20 percent of the population votes in primaries, but the county anticipated a larger turnout due to the Value Them Both Amendment and the district representative race on the ballot. The turnout percentage was “crazy high” what the county anticipated.
“It’s too bad we don’t have a turn out like this for every election… I do feel like the (Value Them Both) question and this Barker-Hill race is what has brought people out, probably more so the question,” Livingston said.
Around 11 a.m., the votes for all precincts and early voters were tallied. In the district representative race, Hill led with 1903 votes over Barker’s 1782. For the county commissioner, Roller led with 556 votes against Eaton’s 366 and DeZago’s 226. 3060 people voted yes for the Value Them Both Amendment, while 2650 ballots voted no.
At that point in time, all the ballots needing to be hand counted still needed to be tallied. County staff worked until a little after 1 a.m. and volunteers and Livingston worked until after 2:30 a.m. before Livingston decided to finish the counting the next day.
“My girls have been up since 6 o’clock in the morning. They need to get to bed,” Livingston said.
Livingston said they tallied roughly 300 ballots that night and still have around that number to count today. They finished tallying the ballots for 10 precincts with 22 remaining. Before leaving, the staff updated the votes they counted for the district representative race. Hill still led the votes, 2085 to Barker’s 1916.
At this time, unofficial results from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office indicate the Value Them Both amendment failed to pass with 374,611 yes votes to 534,134 no votes.
More results from statewide races will be posted in tomorrow’s edition of the paper.
Livingston and the volunteers stored the uncounted ballots in the county clerk vault. Livingston said the staff will return to the Dickinson County Courthouse in the morning to finish counting and post unofficial results.
