Election

Abilene residents vote at the Abilene Civic Center Tuesday afternoon for the primary elections.

 Ed Boice

The unofficial results for the primary election have been postponed in Dickinson County due to an unexpectedly large number of paper ballots needing to be counted by hand. County staff and volunteers are finishing the count today.

Jeanne Livingston, county clerk, said all precincts, except for some wards in Abilene, ran out of paper ballots that could be read by a vote machine. The precincts had to request more paper ballots, and the ones they received cannot be read by the vote tally machines.

 

