Thanks to an increase in assessed valuation and revenue along with additional money coming in from the TransCanada Keystone pipeline, local property owners will pay less in Dickinson County taxes in 2023 than they did in 2022.

The proposed 2023 county budget will reduce the mill levy by 2.134 mills. That means the owner of a $175,000 home will pay an estimated $1,103 in taxes for county services for one year or $92 a month.

 

