The offices of the Dickinson County District Court Clerk, Court Services, and Community Corrections will close at 12 noon on Friday, September 17, 2021, to allow all staff members to participate in the 8th Judicial District’s Staff Development Day. All other County offices will remain open.
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Gregory L. Dawson
- Chapman USD 473 superintendent placed on leave
- May you live to be a 101: the story of two women’s lives through history
- Abilene Commission meeting filled with public comments
- June M. LeRoux
- USD 435 addresses supply issues during talk about food service
- NCKL could be in line for expansion
- The history of license plates: from the orignials, new, and reused
- Dina R. Bruce
- Herington police chief resigns, interim police chief selected
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Kammi Root (1)
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.