The deadline to submit proposals for Phase 2 of the new Dickinson County jail/courthouse renovation project is Oct. 29.
Phase 2 is the renovation of the 1956-vintage courthouse. Phase 1 was construction of the new jail and sheriff’s office administrative area which should be wrapping up near the end of the year.
“Once we get those (bids) back in, they will be vetted by the construction manager, then be back in here to go through them with you,” Dickinson County Administrator told commissioners during their Thursday, Oct. 15 meeting.
In an unrelated item, Homman said a request for proposal for items like the inmate phone system went out to potential vendors earlier in the month and the county had received a couple inquiries from vendors.
When the new jail area is ready for occupancy, inmates in the old jail will be moved to the new facility, the sheriff’s office will move into the new administrative area and other courthouse staff will move out of the building to make way for the extensive remodeling and renovation. Once the renovations are finished, staff will return to the courthouse.
That move is now expected to happen in early 2021. Initially, the move was expected to occur next month following the General Election, but construction deadlines pushed it into the new year.
Sorting
and packing
Courthouse staff used the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 12 to begin sorting and packing for the temporary move to other locations.
Usually that day is reserved for staff inservice; however, this year it was used to prepare for the move.
Homman said he wanted to commend all staff, especially the road and bridge department employees that “worked hard to dismantle things and take that out to storage,” he said.
Some areas in the courthouse are getting cleared out with staff keeping what they need to conduct business in the short term.
“Much like my office, what we’ve got in there is what I need to get by until the end of the year until such time as we can pick up and move out,” Homman said.
“I’m much more comfortable at this point than I was before, that we can pick up and move with a couple days’ notice once our technology is in place that we need,” he said.
While the courthouse is being renovated, offices that typically serve large members of the public like the treasurer’s office, county clerk, register of deeds and appraiser’s office will be located in the Abilene Civic Center, while Dickinson County District Court will move to Sterl Hall. Administration offices will be spread out among other county locations wherever room can be found.
Off-system grant
Dickinson County was awarded a Kansas Department of Transportation off-system grant to replace a bridge at 510 800 Avenue.
“It’s one we’ve applied for many times and we’ve been turned down,” Homman said. “It’s a pretty good-sized concrete structure on a road that serves several dairies down there. Trucks come through seven days a week to service those farms.”
The total project cost is $826,500. Of that, the county is responsible for $205,000, which is 20 percent of the cost.
The county also is responsible for the “non-participating” cost, which includes design, engineering and purchasing any right of way that may be needed.
Local funding will come from the road and bridge budget.
2021 bridge
replacements
Seven bridges or structures have been slated for replacement during 2021, including one fish passage bridge.
County leaders are hoping they will receive grant funding for that bridge from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which has funded replacement of numerous Dickinson County bridges located in the habitat of the Topeka Shiner, a minnow on the critical list of endangered species.
The fish passage bridge is located at 1467 Utah Road.
Other bridges listed for replacement in 2021 are located at 875 2600 Ave., 170 Trail Road, 1468 Barn Road, 1340 3400 Ave., 3261 Jeep Road and 2427 Fair Road.
Other
• The commission declared several items are surplus, allowing them to be listed for sale on Purple Wave, an online auction site, including two pickups from the road and bridge department, two sheriff’s department vehicles, some metal and other items.
• The commission accepted the low bid of $10,709 from J & J Drainage, Hutchinson, to purchase aluminized corrugated culverts. Funding will come from the road and bridge 2020 budget.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
