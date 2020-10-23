Dickinson County Commissioners were confronted Thursday by two county residents asking for point-blank answers on the county’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rural Abilene resident Laurie Megan Armstrong, who declared herself a write-in candidate for the Commission District #3 seat earlier this week, demanded commissioners explain why they are allowing County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes to “harass businesses,” churches and others by threatening to shut them down if they do not wear masks.
She also talked about situations that have occurred in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic began and accused commissioners of not acknowledging communications sent by residents speaking against the mask mandate, the actions of Holmes and other topics.
Kylie Hicken, also a rural Abilene resident, asked commissioners a health question: When making decisions regarding the county during the pandemic, do you only consider “physical” health or do you also consider social, emotional and mental health?
A story regarding the questions, answers and sometimes heated confrontation that occurred during the nearly two-hour meeting will be in Monday’s Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.