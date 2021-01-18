About a dozen people attended the regular meeting of the Dickinson County Commission virtually Thursday.
The meeting itself was closed to the public.
Using the GoToMeeting four members of the public were also allowed to address the commission virtually.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said because of social distancing and space limitations, commission meetings would continue using the Internet.
“The other thing is, as we get ready to go over to the civic center we are not going to have room, so we are in a process of finesse you might say to get this down and make it accessible to everyone,” Peterson said. “Some people weren’t comfortable about coming to some of our previous meetings. They weren’t comfortable with some of the distancing and someone didn’t have a mask on, and so on. We’re trying to look at the safety from all age groups and all people in our county.
“Right now it is a tough time locally, statewide and the nation,” he said of COVID-19. “We need to try to be responsible and courteous.”
The county also showed the department heads meeting live over GoToMeeting.
“We can’t always meet as a group but we can utilize technology and have our meeting that way,” Peterson said.
He said the Kansas Association of Counties is using the Internet to conduct its meeting that is taking place this week.
The meeting can be joined with a computer, tablet or smartphone at www.gotomeet.me/DickinsonCounty/dkcommission.
“It also broadens the base because sometimes people are unable to attend a meeting and they can come on online and see the meeting live and also have the opportunity to comment,” Peterson said.
The meeting is also posted on the Dickinson County webpage for review.
Move
Homman reported that the Dickinson County District Court will be moving to Sterl Hall the first three days of February. District court will be closed for three days.
“Once that has been done it will be time for all of us to start our campout trek,” he said.
He said the county staff will be moving to the Abilene Civic Center.
Once that happens the Dickinson County Commission meetings will be held at the meeting room at the Dickinson County Health Department, 1001 Brady.
Vaccine
John Hultgren, director of the Dickinson County Health Department, said about 50 more vaccines were received last week.
“The state has come up with a phased approach and we have to stick to that,” he told the commissioners.
“On Wednesday or Thursday we’ll get a notice that we are getting so many vaccines that afternoon,” he said.
He doesn’t know if the vaccine will be Pfizer or Mederna. With the Pfizer the vaccine has to be given in five days. The Mederna can be given within 30 days, he said.
Hultgren said some days they might receive 500.
“We’re set up to do it,” he said should that happen.
He said the health department received inquiries about the vaccine.
Other
In other action the commission on a 3-0 vote approved:
• The resignation of Jim Fells as Union Township trustee and appointed Jeff Kilmer to that position;
• $20,000 in capital improvement funds for the Dickinson County Historical Society to purchase material for roof improvements.
