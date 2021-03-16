It’s quite possible Dickinson County soon will consider removing the mask mandate.
During Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission meeting, Chairman Lynn Peterson and County Administrator Brad Homman both indicated that if COVID-19 numbers in the county remain stable, it may be time for another look at the health order set to expire on April 1.
When commissioners extended the health order to April a couple weeks ago, they indicated at the time they would reexamine the situation as warranted.
“If the numbers stay where they’re at — they’ve been very good the last couple of weeks — I would certainly recommend doing something at the next meeting or two about coming out of that (health order),” Homman said.
County health officials plan to review the health order this week, he said.
“Assuming things don’t change, we’re continuing on a good trajectory, the numbers are good and we’re actually seeing the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) coming out with some new guidance as far as lessening the requirements of wearing masks at family gatherings and things. That’s a good sign,” Homman said.
“I think one thing we’ve learned over the last year: They’re always going to be behind everybody else in erring on the side of caution,” he said.
“I think we’re getting real close to where things will change and we’ll lift that mandate,” Homman continued. “And we’re all looking forward to that.”
Chairman Peterson said the commission had received a number of letters and emails urging removal of the mask mandate.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Laurie Megan Armstrong — who has reported weekly statistics to the commission in her quest to have the mask mandate removed — also asked when the requirement would be dropped.
“I recognize we’re down to less than a case per day... I don’t know how much lower we can possibly go with the mitigation process,” Armstrong said, explaining the county’s goal was to mitigate (help control the spread of COVID-19), not make it extinct.
“It’s something we continue to look at,” Peterson replied, adding it’s not that the county is looking for a lower number, but rather ensuring that the numbers level off and maintain.
“I think we’ll have it on the agenda either next week or the week after,” he said.
Update dashboard?
Armstrong also asked if the county health department plans to update its COVID-19 dashboard cumulative count because it has not been reset since last year, rendering the data “almost useless.”
Homman said he realizes the health department has been lax on that, but it’s because of all the vaccines they have been administering.
“The vaccination clinics have taken priority. We’ve got all hands on deck trying to keep up with that,” Homman said. “I can’t answer the question when we might update.”
Many vaccinations
Homman reported the county had received 600 vaccines last week, including 100 of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was provided to Auburn Pharmacy in Abilene. The other 500 were first doses administered by the health department.
“We’re trying to run 500 people through in a day or two and also giving Chapman school district (employees) their second round shots,” Homman said. “So I don’t know what the total is they’re doing.
“We’re going into the evenings now to give vaccinations for people who are working during the daytime. We’ve got staff working during the day and night trying to keep up.”
