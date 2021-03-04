The Dickinson County Commission amended its Emergency Health Order Thursday eliminating restrictions on mass gatherings and on bars that serve alcohol.
The county’s mask mandate, however, still remains in effect until April 1, although commissioners noted they are continuing to monitor the COVID situation in the county and that part of the mandate may be re-evaluated.
The county health department also has revised its school quarantine guidelines for Kindergarten though 12th grade schools. That means students identified as having a close contact with a COVID-19 positive person may or may not have to quarantine at home based on the nature of the contact.
More information on these changes will be included in the Friday edition of the Reflector-Chronicle.
