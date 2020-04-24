If the stay at home order issued by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is allowed to expire on May 3, Dickinson County likely will consider easing some restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
That said, the situation is still really fluid and many things can happen between now and then, Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman told county commissioners Thursday.
Just as they have in the past few weeks, Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson conducted the meeting in the courthouse while Commissioners Ron Roller and Craig Chamberlin attended by phone using GoToMeeting.
Homman told county commissioners that he, Health Department Director John Hultgren and County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes met Wednesday to discuss reopening procedures if the stay at home order is lifted.
“The whole thought process nationwide and statewide is that once we show a 14-day decline in activity then we can start making some changes to go back toward normal,” Homman said.
“The problem with us is we’ve never shown an incline other than the one case, so what does a decline look like? I think we’ve been very minimal in activity,” he noted.
So far, only one Dickinson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Just one positive case is not much activity, which is certainly a good thing,” Homman said, adding that he is surprised Dickinson County had only one positive test.
“I still don’t know whether to attribute that to the fact our citizens listened and are taking these precautions seriously,” he said. “We were early to put out restrictions and we’re less populated.”
Dickinson County was one of the first counties in Kansas to close schools and limit gathering size, even before Gov. Kelly took action.
Slowly reopen
If COVID-19 activity shows no increase over a 14-day period, restrictions may be lessened.
“Dr Holmes seems as though he’s comfortable with releasing some of the restrictions on hairdressers and barbers and things like that with some caveats on using some personal protective equipment while they’re doing their service,” Homman explained.
“We’re in the process of trying to refine some of that so we know what to tell people, barring any big hits we take between now and then on a daily basis.
“Hopefully, we can stay where we’re at (with COVID-19 cases),” he added. “But the down side is we may very well be required to put some restrictions back on if we do start spiking.”
Court resuming
Dickinson County District Court plans to reopen Monday, May 4 to hold hearings on some cases, according to a story in Thursday’s Reflector-Chronicle.
Only parties, witnesses and attorneys scheduled to attend a particular hearing will be allowed in the courthouse.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering, social distancing must be maintained and security officers at the main entrance will be taking temperatures before anyone is allowed in the building.
“We know district court is planning on coming back with full staff on May 4, although still restricting public access,” Homman said. “I think we’ll do the same here in the courthouse. We’ll bring everyone back in, but still do things by appointment and encourage people to do things online.”
The courthouse has been closed to the public — except by appointment — since March 23 although staff has been transacting business by phone, online, and in some cases, curbside.
In early April, county departments were directed to divide their staff — sending some home part of the week, while others work — to prevent any exposure to an entire group.
Homman said the county has received guidance on reopening from the White House and Centers for Disease Control. While that information is somewhat generic, the county will likely base its reopening plans on those guidelines.
“Most of that information is common sense,” he said. “As a society we’ve learned a lot. About anywhere you go, you see people wearing masks and using gloves. Maybe that’s the new normal.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.