Over the years, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department has had numerous incidents where officers needed to communicate with the Kansas Highway Patrol; unfortunately, that communication often is hindered because the two entities are using incompatible radios.
Dickinson County is one of the few remaining counties in the state which has not yet migrated to the statewide 800 MHz radio system, used by public safety agencies throughout the state.
“Having the 800 system would have come in handy a few weeks ago when the highway patrol had a chase come into our county,” said Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman. “Our guys (sheriff’s deputies and Abilene police officers) got involved and they couldn’t talk (with the KHP) because the systems don’t work with each other.
“We’ve held off as long as we can,” Homman added. “The 800 system is the way of the future.”
Next year, Dickinson County voters may be asked to approve a one-fourth cent sales tax for public safety, with funds going toward the purchase of an 800 MHz radio system for all the emergency responders in the county, and to begin saving for the future replacement of rescue trucks and rescue equipment.
Public safety radio systems (such as those used by police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel) operate in several portions of the 800 MHz band, according to the Federal Communications Commission website.
The 800 system will let all Dickinson County public safety entities communicate with other agencies statewide. Homman said most of the counties in the state already have made the switch. In this region, Saline, Marion and Clay counties all migrated over in recent years. Geary County is in the process. Morris County hasn’t yet, but is looking for ways to fund it.
“We have looked for grants the last month or two, but there are very few grants right now that serve that function,” he said.
911 Advisory Board sets priority
The county’s 911 Advisory Board – which reorganized earlier this year after not meeting for some time because of COVID-19 – has made switching to the 800 system a top priority. The board includes representatives from all county public safety agencies, including city and rural fire departments, law enforcement, emergency management, EMS and others.
Homman said the 911 Advisory Board is hoping a small sales tax could be implemented, specifically for public safety, to be used for two things: One, to migrate all the radios in the county to 800 over the next couple of years – rural fire, sheriff, police, city fire departments, EMS and road and bridge; and two, to help replace two rescue trucks in the future when they are due.
Dickinson County purchased two rescue trucks for the Abilene and Herington fire departments about 16 years ago using funds from a Homeland Security grant. The trucks last about 20 to 25 years so they will need to be replaced soon at a cost of about $600,000 apiece.
“The agreement we have with the Abilene and Herington fire departments is they provide the manpower and service and we provide the trucks and equipment. Just like we updated the extrication equipment last year,” Homman said.
“Rather than waiting for the time these trucks come up for replacement and saying we need $600,000 times two and being stuck in the rabbit hole trying to figure it out, we implement a sales tax now and we will have some money available when that time comes,” Homman explained.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked for a “ballpark figure” regarding the cost to move to the 800 system.
Homman and Asst. County Administrator/Budget Director Janelle Dockendorf estimate it will cost at least $3 million. That includes purchasing equipment to be placed on towers in the Abilene and Herington areas, costing about $700,000 each; and buying 325 radios, which will cost anywhere between $3,000 to $5,000 apiece.
The 325 radios will equip 12 fire (include rural) departments, the sheriff’s department, Herington and Chapman Police departments, road and bridge, emergency management, and upgrading the Dickinson County Emergency Medical Service, which already has 800 radios, Homman said.
The North Central Region Homeland Security Council purchased an 800 MHz radio for every ambulance in the region about 10 years ago and they will be due to be replaced.
Dickinson County 911 Communications also has an 800 radio so it can talk to the ambulances as do the emergency rooms at Abilene and Herington hospitals and all hospitals in the state, Homman said.
Besides the cost of radios and equipment, there also will be maintenance costs for the two tower sites when the warranty periods end after the first year.
Although moving to the new radio system will be pricey, the county no longer will need to pay another company to maintain the current radio system.
“For the most part, those would all come down and we would no longer invest in them,” Homman said, although the county’s paging system would continue working on the old radio system because it works well and is much less expensive.
One of the biggest benefits to the 800 radio system is the fact that it is state maintained and it provides statewide coverage.
“When Jerry (Sheriff Davis) sends a patrol car to Larned to take a prisoner, they’ll be able to communicate with everyone,” Homman said. “It covers the whole state.”
The largest benefit, of course, is the interoperability to communicate with every public safety entity in the state.
Estimated revenue
If a one-fourth cent sales tax was established specifically for public safety, that fund could bring in an estimated $600,000 a year or $3.5 million in five years, Dockendorf and Homman said.
Since the bulk of that money would go toward purchasing the radio system it would not leave a lot for rescue equipment.
However, the county has been setting money aside through the yearly budget process to help pay some of the cost for new rescue trucks and equipment, although it will not be enough to cover the entire cost.
Homman told commissioners that Saline County migrated to the 800 radio system in 2021 using money raised by a sales tax for public safety. It cost Saline County approximately $10 million to make the switch due to the number of radios needed.
Members of the 911 Advisory Council agreed that it would be up to its members to educate county residents on the need for the new radio system and public safety equipment and why a quarter-cent sales tax is the best way to fund it, Homman said.
At least one fire chief in the county already has approached his city’s leaders asking if they would support a sales tax. The leaders indicated they would.
“If we decide that’s the way we want to go,” Homman added. “Otherwise, it’s going to be a mill levy increase and I’m sure nobody likes that.”
Since the topic was discussed in work session, no action was taken or expected, although if commissioners decide to put a sales tax for public safety on the ballot it will be an agenda item during a future regular meeting.
While it is too late for the November election, it could be on the August 2023 ballot.
