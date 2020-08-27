A Sheriff’s department dog with health issues will be able to live out the remainder of his life with his handler.
Dickinson County Commissioners last Thursday approved the retirement of Stryker, a German Shepherd service dog. He was assigned to a Dickinson County patrol officer.
During work session, Sheriff Gareth Hoffman told commissioners the dog has been dealing with a variety of health issues and asked them to consider retiring the dog and giving him to his handler.
“He’s (The dog) been on an expensive dog food for some time, then a thing came up where the dog is carrying his leg,” Hoffman said.
The local veterinary hospital indicated they could do some exploratory procedures — which would be costly — but they were “leaning toward arthritis,” he said.
Hoffman said the dog supposedly is four years old, which means he’d be about halfway through his career; however, the sheriff said the dog may actually be older.
“The problem is when you buy these dogs — because they come from other vendors, then go to another vendor and then we get it from another vendor — there’s no legitimate birthday,” Hoffman said.
“So it’s not uncommon to say you’re buying a two-year-old dog then you get it to the vet and the vet says that’s not a two-year-old dog. It’s a three-year-old,” he explained.
“That’s what happened to this dog. He’s a little bit older than what we were originally told.”
Another factor in the decision to retire the dog is that his handler is considering leaving the sheriff’s department.
If the handler leaves and a new handler comes in, more time will have passed which makes it difficult on an animal that’s not healthy to begin with,” Hoffman explained. Plus, the dog might not get along with a new handler.
“Typically, what we see across the state, nine times out of 10, the dog goes with the handler (if they change jobs) because it’s a risky venture trying to reassign,” Hoffman said. “Shepherds are a little more one-man-loyal and would be most likely to go through separation anxiety.”
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson questioned whether there was any interest in moving the dog to another agency.
Hoffman said no, explaining if the dog is retired that means the handler signs a waiver indicating the dog will be a pet, will not be sold and will not go back to work.
“It relieves the county of liability if something would happen. Basically, it’s saying if the dog needs surgery — it’s your baby. If it bites somebody — it’s your baby,” Hoffman said.
Concerned spouse
A letter from the spouse of a county employee generated discussion. The employee works in one of the offices slated to move to the Abilene Civic Center while the courthouse is being remodeled.
“They (letter writer) wondered about some of the electrical needs. They wonder about security needs and they are asking who is in charge of the renovation — I think that’s been very clear,” Peterson said, adding that County Administrator Brad Homman has worked very hard on those plans.
The 64-year-old Dickinson County courthouse will undergo a total renovation beginning in late November after the new jail addition is completed.
Plans are to move the County Clerk. Treasurer and Register of Deeds offices to the civic center, while Dickinson County District Court will relocate to Sterl Hall at the Central Kansas Free Fairgrounds and administration offices will go wherever they can find space.
Homman agreed the writer presented some legitimate concerns, but they are being addressed.
“We know the civic center’s current electrical condition will not support what we have,” Homman said.
An Abilene electrician was contacted to determine what is needed so it does not “impede the interior design of that historical building.” Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz gave her approval and the work will be done by move-in time in November, Homman explained.
“I hadn’t shared that with all the county employees,” Homman said, explaining he did not see the need to share every intricate detail.
“We know what it’s going to take and we’re working towards that,” he added, noting the employee is welcome to come ask him any other questions.
The letter also “kind of insinuates administration doesn’t want to go there (civic center) because it’s dangerous,” Homman said.
“I can tell you that we’re the sacrificial lambs,” he said. “My staff is going to be put in closets and anywhere there is an extra foot of space. But we don’t necessarily have to be there (in civic center) because the public doesn’t come into our office everyday like they do the Register of Deeds, Clerk and Treasurer.
“They are the people the public depends on,” he added.
Administration staff will be dispersed all over, possibly in an extra office in the sheriff’s department, a table at the health department or out at the transfer station.
“Wherever we can find a place to sit down for a few months,” Homman said. “It’s not a luxury to us by any means.”
Peterson said people expect to deal with inconveniences during road repair and remodeling situations.
“I realize it’s an inconvenience for the public to a certain degree and an inconvenience for the employees, but it’s temporary,” Peterson explained. “Once we have the courthouse renovated, the new building in place and we’re up to full speed, it’s going to be better for everyone, but until then it will be an inconvenience.”
Other
Commissioners approved the final installment of Coronavirus Relief Funding and approved writing a letter of support to the State of Kansas on behalf of Twin Valley Communications which is seeking SPARKS funding to provide service in underserved areas in northern Dickinson County.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
